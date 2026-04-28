The Dolphins have confirmed Jake Averillo is set to miss the next six weeks after suffering a hand injury.

The injury, which required surgery, was sustained during the Dolphins' narrow Anzac Day loss against the New Zealand Warriors in Wellington.

The utility back, who can play anywhere from one to six, suffered dislocations in his fingers, but the force of the contact also opened a wound in his hand.

That had to be repaired in the surgery, and has led to a drawn-out return timeline for his return, which is set for Round 15.

In that time, Averillo will miss games against the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys before his likely return against the Sydney Roosters in Round 15.

The struggling Dolphins, who currently sit 12th, will also be without Jeremy Marshall-King for a few more weeks.

The dummy half was originally set to return in Round 7 from a pre-season injury, but his return timeline has been pushed back time and time again, with the club now anticipating his return against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 11.

In better news, the Dolphins welcomed back Jack Bostock from an ACL injury through the QLD Cup during the weekend just gone, while Morgan Knowles is also due back this week.

Kurt Dongoehoe is also getting close to a return from a hamstring injury, while Brad Schneider missed last week through illness but should be fit this weekend.