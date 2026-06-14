11 games in a single season at Leichhardt Oval is a very real possibility as the Wests Tigers work through what their future venue policy looks like.

Leichhardt Oval will be offline from the end of this weekend until the start of the 2028 season as it shuts for rennovation works, but the club's spiritual home is a big part of the future plans one way or another.

Once Leichhardt reopens in 2028, Campbelltown Stadium will go offline for its own works, with the Tigers managing to secure funding to bring both of their outdated venues into the 21st century.

Campbelltown is also a big part of the club's future plans, with the joint-venture desperate to lock down their talent pathways in Sydney's booming south-west.

Intriguingly at the top level though, the end of 2027 is also when the Tigers' current contract with Venues NSW to play a handful of games per year at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta runs out.

The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that conversations have begun between the club and the government organisation over their future in Parramatta, but there is no guarantee a deal is struck.

If it can't be worked out to suit the Tigers, they will tear up their relationship with the Parramatta venue and spend 2028 playing 11 home games at Leichhardt, with their only game away from there being a nominated home game at Magic Round in Brisbane.

There is no indication whether, if that did happen, the Tigers would look to take a game either regional in New South Wales or elsewhere as they have previously done.

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The joint-venture club are keen to make their two home grounds their home grounds moving forward, and it could well be a sticking point that they don't sign on long-term with CommBank Stadium.

It's believed they will play at least five games per season at both Leichhardt and Campbelltown once the two venues are back online.

The suburban grounds debate is one that follows the NRL around, with crowds on the rise in recent times seeing more argument for bigger stadiums to be used.

The report around the Tigers follows a recent story which suggested the Cronulla Sharks would be leaving Shark Park at the end of this year for the most part, however, the club were quick to quash those reports.