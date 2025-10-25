The NRL is reportedly considering launching a historic opening round to kick-start the 2027 NRL season, which could see the 13-man code played across five countries on three different continents.\n\nCurrently in the off-season, reports have emerged from The Sydney Morning Herald this weekend that the NRL is considering launching a historic 'Global Round' for the 2027 season to expand the game across the wider world further.\n\nThe radical idea is said to be driven by NRL Chairman Peter V'landys and would see matches played across Asia, Europe and North America.\n\nIt is understood that the cities that could be involved are Dubai, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, London, Miami and the South of France.\n\nWhile this has yet to be confirmed by V'landys or NRL CEO Andrew Abdo, the idea would be a bargaining chip for the competition's next broadcast deal.\n\nIf seen as successful it may become an annual event just like the five-year deal the NRL has to play Round 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA.