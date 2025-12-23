The Perth Bears have signed their seventh player for the 2027 NRL season, with Sean Russell confirming he will join the Western Australian outfit.

Russell joins the previous signings of Harry Newman, Toby Sexton, Liam Henry, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Luke Smith and Emarly Bitungane as the first batch of players unveiled in the opening seven weeks of recruitment by Mal Meninga's side as they prepare for admission to the NRL in 2027.

The outside back will be a likely walk up starter for the Bears when they join the NRL, with the outside back able to play wing, centre or fullback.

The deal for Russell is a long-term, four-year one, and will see him be a Bear from 2027 through to the end of 2030. Coach Meninga labelled it a 'fantastic day' for the club.

“It's another fantastic day for the Perth Bears with Sean committing to our club on a long-term deal,” Meninga said in a club statement.

“Sean is an outstanding talent who possesses the characteristics I am looking for as we continue to build our inaugural roster.

“He is a proven try-scorer and a fantastic defender. I have no doubt he will be a very important piece in our roster for many years to come”.

Russell, who debuted for the Parramatta Eels in 2021, has played 61 NRL games, registering 24 tries, while also serving as a back-up goal-kicking option.

He represented the Prime Minister's XIII in 2024, and he said he was delighted to join the club.

“There's already a lot of excitement and anticipation about the Bears entering the NRL I am delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of it," Russell said.

“My focus right now remains on the Eels and giving all that I have for 2026. They have supported me throughout my career and I am forever grateful."

Russell's signing could be followed by more in the coming weeks, with rumours suggesting the club is closing in on Josh Curran and Tyran Wishart, while they are also believed to be well in the race for Nick Meaney and Jesse Colquhoun.