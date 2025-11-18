After making unknown winger Hendrix Tapiki their first signing last week, the Perth Bears have reportedly made another signing, landing an international representative from Papua New Guinea.\n\nThe QLD Cup's Player of the Year in 2024, Wide World of Sports is reporting that international dummy-half Judah Rimbu has signed a train-and-trial contract with the Perth Bears for their maiden season before being promoted to a full-time deal.\n\nPreviously spending time overseas with the Castleford Tigers, Rimbu will spend next year with the Easts Tigers (a feeder side of the Perth Bears) before making the switch to Western Australia the following year.\n\nRudah spoke to Zero Tackle last year, explaining his rugby league journey and the influence of his mother, who he credits as his biggest influence on the rugby league field.\n\n"Playing in the school's league back in the day, I was putting my goal to represent my country one day and I did that," Rimbu told Zero Tackle.\n\n"I spent most of my time with my mum. My dad passed on, so my mum has always been my rock, and she's been my role model while I was growing up.\n\n"We are six in the family, so she used to look after all of us and I look at her as my role model and I respect her as much as anything.\n\n"I have to do it for my mum and my tribesmen in my country back in the village and my country as a whole.\n\n"Every time in PNG, she normally comes watch me, cheer me on (and) she just watches me running around. The whole 80 minutes she just sits in the grandstand and crying but she's a happy mum."