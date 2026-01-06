The Perth Bears have secured one of their first major building blocks, with Josh Curran signing a three-year deal to join the club from the 2027 NRL season.

The 26-year-old forward will relocate west as part of the Bears' inaugural playing group, becoming a cornerstone of the club's foundation roster as they prepare to enter the competition.

Curran brings significant NRL experience to Perth, having played over 100 first-grade matches across stints with the Sydney Roosters, New Zealand Warriors and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Curran said the chance to help build a new club from the ground up was impossible to ignore.

“This is an exciting opportunity that I just couldn't pass up,” Curran said.

“To be part of the Bears' inaugural squad and help create something that can inspire a whole state is really special.”

The signing is a major early win for the Bears as they look to establish both credibility and culture ahead of their first season.

Head coach Mal Meninga said Curran's combination of toughness, skill and character made him an ideal foundation player.

“Josh brings a unique mix of skill with the ball, intensity in defence and a genuine commitment to his teammates,” Meninga said.

“He's also a leader off the field and someone who invests heavily in the community, which is critical for a new club like ours.”