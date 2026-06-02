The Parramatta Eels have confirmed their casualty ward heading into a crucial clash against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Monday.

Headlining the long list of injured stars is Mitchell Moses, who the club is saying will return in either Round 15 or 16 following his hamstring injury in his left leg sustained in Blues camp.

Speculation has been mounting whether Moses will be fit for State of Origin Game 2 for the NSW Blues, and will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness leading up to the match following coach Laurie Daley backing him in for selection.

Outside back Bailey Simonsson has been given a return date of Round 23 for his left ankle fracture on Easter Monday. Meanwhile, Will Penisni will return somewhere between Round 21-23 following his osteitis pubis injury.

Enforcer Junior Paulo will return in a similar timeframe to Peninsi with Round 21 marked in the calendar after he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Jake Tago and Lincoln Fletcher are on track to come back to playing on Round 17, while Jonah Pezet is looking at a Round 19 return from his hamstring injury.

Matt Doorey and J'maine Hopgood remain sidelined until next year following ACL injuries earlier in the season.

It shapes up as a must-win clash for both the Eels and the Bulldogs on Monday to keep in touch with the Top 8, with both clubs playing inconsistent football at times during their 2026 campaign.