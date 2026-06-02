The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed that Tolutau Koula will return in their important clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday.

There was plenty of good news flowing through the Northern Beaches on Tuesday, with Kieran Foran announced as long-term head coach, compounded by Koula's successful plea to the NRL to return early from HIA protocols.

The club is in-fact so on-board with Foran's appointment as head coach that 4 Pines Brewing Co., who own the naming rights to Brookvale Oval, will temporarily rename 4 Pines Park to 'Foz Pines Park' for Thursday's match.

Koula was forced to leave the field in Origin 1 following a nasty collision with Kalyn Ponga in the 57th minute. Ponga was sent off for the incident and Koula failed his HIA after showing category two symptoms.

The Tongan international returned to Manly training without lingering symptoms, which is believed to be the biggest factor as to why the Sea Eagles requested an exemption after he missed their last match against the Sharks.

"Koula was forced from the field following a head knock in the second half of Origin 1 and did not return after failing a head injury assessment," a statement from the Sea Eagles said.

"Following an application to the NRL Tolu has since satisfied the strict return-to-play criteria which included testing and assessment by an independent neurological expert, clearing him to play on Thursday."

Manly's interchange forward Ethan Bullemor will miss the clash on Thursday following a head knock in training on Monday.

Adam Elliot's season has been confirmed to be over following a deltoid rupture in the Rabbitohs forward's ankle in the club's loss to the Cowboys in their most recent match.

The Rabbitohs will welcome David Fifita, Campbell Graham and Brandon Smith back from injury as they look to travel across the bridge and give the Sea Eagles their first back-to-back losses in two months.