Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards has closed the gap to just a single vote in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 13.
With the North Queensland Cowboys coming up well short against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon, leader Scott Drinkwater failed to score a vote, which allowed Edwards, who played strongly and registered seven votes for his performance in the game immediately afterwards against the New Zealand Warriors, to score seven and close to within one overall.
It's another six votes then back to Nathan Cleary, who didn't play in Round 13 after suiting up for the NSW Blues on Wednesday evening. James Tedesco, Jackson Ford, Latrell Mitchell, Haumole Olakau'atu and Tolutau Koula also all failed to either play or poll, but are all within 33 votes of the lead.
Harry Grant moves into the top ten after managing 12 votes for the Melbourne Storm against the Sydney Roosters while backing up from Origin.
Elsewhere, Braydon Trindall and Sua Fa'alogo both managed perfect 20s to move to within striking distance of the top ten, while the likes of Dylan Lucas, Jahream Bula, Valentine Holmes and Casey McLean were also unanimous MVPs, with Ethan Strange and Sebastian Kris splitting top spoot for the Canberra Raiders.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are the Round 13 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|4
|Blayke Brailey
|Blayke Brailey
|William Kennedy
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|Billy Burns
|Billy Burns
|William Kennedy
|2
|William Kennedy
|Taniela Paseka
|Luke Brooks
|Taniela Paseka
|1
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Brandon Wakeham
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Dylan Lucas
|Dylan Lucas
|Dylan Lucas
|Dylan Lucas
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Sandon Smith
|Fletcher Sharpe
|3
|Isaiah Iongi
|Sandon Smith
|Isaiah Iongi
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Isaiah Iongi
|Fletcher Sharpe
|Jordan Samrani
|1
|Jordan Samrani
|Greg Marzhew
|Ronald Volkman
|Brian Kelly
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|4
|Jacob Kiraz
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Jeral Skelton
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jeral Skelton
|Jeral Skelton
|2
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Matt Burton
|1
|Sitili Tupouniua
|Jeral Skelton
|Jacob Kiraz
|Terrell May
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Harry Grant
|Ativalu Lisati
|3
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Harry Grant
|Cameron Munster
|Harry Grant
|2
|Harry Grant
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Moses Leo
|Cameron Munster
|1
|Moses Leo
|Moses Leo
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Moses Leo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Toby Couchman
|Clinton Gutherson
|Toby Couchman
|Toby Couchman
|3
|Payne Haas
|Toby Couchman
|Payne Haas
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Xavier Willison
|Payne Haas
|Clinton Gutherson
|Kyle Flanagan
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|Xavier Willison
|Josiah Karapani
|Payne Haas
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|Savelio Tamale
|3
|Kaeo Weekes
|Kaeo Weekes
|Savelio Tamale
|Ethan Strange
|2
|Hudson Young
|Savelio Tamale
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|1
|Joseph Tapine
|Hudson Young
|Joseph Tapine
|Kaeo Weekes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|4
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Paul Alamoti
|3
|Paul Alamoti
|Paul Alamoti
|Paul Alamoti
|Taine Tuaupiki
|2
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Wayde Egan
|1
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|Te Maire Martin
|Dylan Edwards
Top ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|133
|2
|Dylan
Edwards
|7
|132
|3
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|126
|4
|James
Tedesco
|0
|117
|5
|Jackson
Ford
|0
|116
|6
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|100
|7
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|0
|97
|8
|Tolutau
Koula
|0
|90
|9
|Harry
Grant
|12
|82
|10
|Herbie
Farnworth
|0
|78
|10
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|78