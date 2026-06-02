Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards has closed the gap to just a single vote in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 13.

With the North Queensland Cowboys coming up well short against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon, leader Scott Drinkwater failed to score a vote, which allowed Edwards, who played strongly and registered seven votes for his performance in the game immediately afterwards against the New Zealand Warriors, to score seven and close to within one overall.

It's another six votes then back to Nathan Cleary, who didn't play in Round 13 after suiting up for the NSW Blues on Wednesday evening. James Tedesco, Jackson Ford, Latrell Mitchell, Haumole Olakau'atu and Tolutau Koula also all failed to either play or poll, but are all within 33 votes of the lead.

Harry Grant moves into the top ten after managing 12 votes for the Melbourne Storm against the Sydney Roosters while backing up from Origin.

Elsewhere, Braydon Trindall and Sua Fa'alogo both managed perfect 20s to move to within striking distance of the top ten, while the likes of Dylan Lucas, Jahream Bula, Valentine Holmes and Casey McLean were also unanimous MVPs, with Ethan Strange and Sebastian Kris splitting top spoot for the Canberra Raiders.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 13 votes.

Sharks WON BY 6 POINTS Ocean Protect Stadium CRO 28 FT 22 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Knights WON BY 6 POINTS McDonald Jones NEW 28 FT 22 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Wests Tigers WON BY 6 POINTS CommBank Stadium WST 22 FT 16 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Storm WON BY 14 POINTS AAMI Park MEL 18 FT 4 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Dragons WON BY 4 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 26 FT 30 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 14 POINTS GIO Stadium CBR 26 FT 12 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 2 POINTS CommBank Stadium PEN 20 FT 18 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top ten

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