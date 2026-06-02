It looks like star five-eighth Ezra Mam will be the one to pay the price for the Brisbane Broncos' poor slump of form, with Michael Maguire swinging the axe to attempt to keep their season alive.

Tom Duffy will be the man to partner skipper Adam Reynolds in the halves, with fresh reports surfacing from the Courier Mail revealing that Mam has been relegated to 18th man on the Broncos' extended bench.

Maguire is confirming he means business with the ruthless move, indicating no one is safe, even a Queensland Maroons bench player.

Following their shock loss to the Dragons on Sunday, who handed the Red V their first win in almost 300 days, Mam is the first to be punished until the club yields on-field results.

They face an unpredictable Gold Coast Titans outfit on Saturday, who on their day can be hard to stop, especially given the Broncos' inconsistent campaign.

Mam was named on the six-man bench for the Maroons, but didn't receive any game time meaning he could back up for the Broncos for their clash at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Duffy offers stability in the halves following a strong club debut earlier in April, where he was a whisker away from beating his old club in the North Queensland Cowboys.

Despite a horror injury toll, the spine shake-up is a powerful reminder from Maguire that the club expects excellent results in their title defence campaign.