The Round 14 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-04T09:50:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-06-04T09:50:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLManlySouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Clayton FaulaloClayton Faulalo
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
4 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
5 Lehi HopoateLehi Hopoate
6 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
15 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
16 Jackson SherebJackson Shereb
17 Simione LaiafiSimione Laiafi
18 Josh FeledyJosh Feledy
19 Joey WalshJoey Walsh
 RESERVES
20 Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
21 Onitoni LargeOnitoni Large
22 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jye GrayJye Gray 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Latrell SiegwaltLatrell Siegwalt 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Ashton WardAshton Ward 7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Lachlan HubnerLachlan Hubner 14
Jamie HumphreysJamie Humphreys 15
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 16
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 17
Matt DuftyMatt Dufty 18
Liam Le BlancLiam Le Blanc 19
 RESERVES
Moala Graham-TaufaMoala Graham-Taufa 20
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 21
Thomas FletcherThomas Fletcher 22

Storm vs Knights Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-05T08:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-06-05T08:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLStormKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Sua Fa'alogoSua Fa'alogo
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Jack HowarthJack Howarth
4 Manaia WaitereManaia Waitere
5 Moses LeoMoses Leo
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Josh KingJosh King
11 Cooper ClarkeCooper Clarke
12 Ativalu LisatiAtivalu Lisati
13 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
 INTERCHANGE
14 Trent ToelauTrent Toelau
15 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Josiah PahuluJosiah Pahulu
18 Joe ChanJoe Chan
19 S. Tuimalatu-BrownSiulagi Tuimalatu-Brown
 RESERVES
20 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
21 K. Russell-SmithKeagan Russell-Smith
22 Angus HincheyAngus Hinchey
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Dominic YoungDominic Young 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt 4
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 5
Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe 6
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 7
Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti 8
Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland 9
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 10
Dylan LucasDylan Lucas 11
Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen 12
Mat CrokerMat Croker 13
 INTERCHANGE
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 14
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 16
Thomas CantThomas Cant 17
Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood 18
Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua 19
 RESERVES
James SchillerJames Schiller 20
Kyle McCarthyKyle McCarthy 21
E. Salesa-LeaumoanaElijah Salesa-Leaumoana 22

Raiders vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-05T10:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-06-05T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLRaidersRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
2 Savelio TamaleSavelio Tamale
3 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
4 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
5 Xavier SavageXavier Savage
6 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
7 Ethan SandersEthan Sanders
8 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
9 Tom StarlingTom Starling
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
13 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
 INTERCHANGE
14 Owen PattieOwen Pattie
15 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
16 Morgan SmithiesMorgan Smithies
17 Jed StuartJed Stuart
18 Chevy StewartChevy Stewart
19 Joe RoddyJoe Roddy
 RESERVES
20 Coby BlackCoby Black
21 Vena Patuki-CaseVena Patuki-Case
22 Ethan AlaiaEthan Alaia
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Billy SmithBilly Smith 2
Hugo SavalaHugo Savala 3
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 4
Cody RamseyCody Ramsey 5
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 8
Reece RobsonReece Robson 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Siua WongSiua Wong 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 16
Salesi FoketiSalesi Foketi 17
Reece FoleyReece Foley 18
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 19
 RESERVES
Benaiah IoeluBenaiah Ioelu 20
Tom RodwellTom Rodwell 21
M. NawaqanitawaseMark Nawaqanitawase 23

Cowboys vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-06T07:30:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-06-06T07:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLCowboysDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt
3 Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue
4 Tom ChesterTom Chester
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Liam SuttonLiam Sutton
7 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8 Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
11 Heilum LukiHeilum Luki
12 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
13 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 INTERCHANGE
14 Soni LukeSoni Luke
15 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
16 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
17 Coen HessCoen Hess
18 Robert DerbyRobert Derby
19 Ethan KingEthan King
 RESERVES
20 Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig
21 Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea
22 Xavier KerriskXavier Kerrisk
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
Jack BostockJack Bostock 3
Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 4
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 7
Tom FleglerTom Flegler 8
Max PlathMax Plath 9
Francis MoloFrancis Molo 10
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 11
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 12
Morgan KnowlesMorgan Knowles 13
 INTERCHANGE
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 14
Kurt DonoghoeKurt Donoghoe 15
Tom GilbertTom Gilbert 16
Ray StoneRay Stone 17
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 18
Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider 19
 RESERVES
Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley 20
Trai FullerTrai Fuller 21
Tevita NaufahuTevita Naufahu 22

Broncos vs Titans Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-06T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-06-06T09:30:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLBroncosTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
5 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6 Tom DuffyTom Duffy
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Preston RikiPreston Riki
9 Cory PaixCory Paix
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
12 Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
13 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ben HuntBen Hunt
15 Ben TaltyBen Talty
16 Va'a SemuVa'a Semu
17 Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha
18 Ezra MamEzra Mam
19 Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
 RESERVES
20 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
21 Phillip CoatesPhillip Coates
22 Josh RogersJosh Rogers
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Keano KiniKeano Kini 1
Jensen TaumoepeauJensen Taumoepeau 2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 3
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 6
Zane HarrisonZane Harrison 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
Arama HauArama Hau 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Cooper BaiCooper Bai 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 14
Josh PatstonJosh Patston 15
Chris RandallChris Randall 16
Klese HaasKlese Haas 17
Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot 18
Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton 19
 RESERVES
Tony FrancisTony Francis 20
Bodhi SharpleyBodhi Sharpley 21
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias 22

Wests Tigers vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-07T04:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
WST   
 2026-06-07T04:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLTigersPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 Jeral SkeltonJeral Skelton
3 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
4 Heamasi MakasiniHeamasi Makasini
5 Tino TavanaTino Tavana
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Jock MaddenJock Madden
8 Terrell MayTerrell May
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
11 Mavrik GeyerMavrik Geyer
12 Kai Pearce-PaulKai Pearce-Paul
13 Charlie MurrayCharlie Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Latu FainuLatu Fainu
15 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
16 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
17 Ethan RobertsEthan Roberts
18 Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa
19 Starford To'aStarford To'a
 RESERVES
20 Tristan HopeTristan Hope
21 Heath MasonHeath Mason
22 Javon AndrewsJavon Andrews
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 2
Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti 3
Casey McLeanCasey McLean 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Blaize TalagiBlaize Talagi 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 9
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 10
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i 11
Liam MartinLiam Martin 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 15
Liam HenryLiam Henry 16
Izack TagoIzack Tago 17
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 18
Jack ColeJack Cole 19
 RESERVES
Billy PhillipsBilly Phillips 20
Billy ScottBilly Scott 21
Luron PateaLuron Patea 22

Loading matchup…

Sharks vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-07T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-06-07T06:05:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLSharksDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2 Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Niwhai PuruNiwhai Puru
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
10 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
16 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
17 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
18 Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
19 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
 RESERVES
20 Riley JonesRiley Jones
21 KL IroKL Iro
22 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Setu TuSetu Tu 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 5
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
L. Pasifiki TongaLoko Pasifiki Tonga 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 10
Dylan EganDylan Egan 11
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 12
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 13
 INTERCHANGE
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 15
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 16
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 17
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 18
Emre GulerEmre Guler 19
 RESERVES
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 20
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 21
Nathan LawsonNathan Lawson 22

Bulldogs vs Eels Team Lists: Round 14

 2026-06-08T06:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-06-08T06:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLBulldogsEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
2 Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama
3 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8 Max KingMax King
9 Kurt MannKurt Mann
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
12 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
13 Harry HayesHarry Hayes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
15 Jed ReardonJed Reardon
16 Jack UnderhillJack Underhill
17 Josh CurranJosh Curran
19 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
20 Logan SpinksLogan Spinks
 RESERVES
21 Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi
22 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
23 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Isaiah IongiIsaiah Iongi 1
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 2
Jordan SamraniJordan Samrani 3
Sean RussellSean Russell 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Joash PapaliiJoash Papalii 6
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 7
Luca MorettiLuca Moretti 8
Tallyn Da SilvaTallyn Da Silva 9
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 10
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 11
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga 12
Jack de BelinJack de Belin 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Sam TuivaitiSam Tuivaiti 15
Toni MataeleToni Mataele 16
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 17
Te Hurinui TwidleTe Hurinui Twidle 18
Teancum BrownTeancum Brown 19
 RESERVES
Charlie GuymerCharlie Guymer 20
Ryley SmithRyley Smith 21
Araz NanvaAraz Nanva 22