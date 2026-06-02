The Round 14 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.
Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.
Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-04T09:50:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-06-04T09:50:00Z
SOU
|1
|Clayton Faulalo
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Jake Simpkin
|10
|Kobe Hetherington
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Ben Trbojevic
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Brandon Wakeham
|15
|Nathan Brown
|16
|Jackson Shereb
|17
|Simione Laiafi
|18
|Josh Feledy
|19
|Joey Walsh
|RESERVES
|20
|Blake Wilson
|21
|Onitoni Large
|22
|Aaron Schoupp
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jye Gray
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Siegwalt
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Edward Kosi
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Ashton Ward
|7
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Tallis Duncan
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Lachlan Hubner
|14
|Jamie Humphreys
|15
|Euan Aitken
|16
|Sean Keppie
|17
|Matt Dufty
|18
|Liam Le Blanc
|19
|RESERVES
|Moala Graham-Taufa
|20
|Bronson Garlick
|21
|Thomas Fletcher
|22
Storm vs Knights Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-05T08:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-06-05T08:00:00Z
NEW
|1
|Sua Fa'alogo
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Jack Howarth
|4
|Manaia Waitere
|5
|Moses Leo
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Josh King
|11
|Cooper Clarke
|12
|Ativalu Lisati
|13
|Trent Loiero
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Trent Toelau
|15
|Alec MacDonald
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Josiah Pahulu
|18
|Joe Chan
|19
|S. Tuimalatu-Brown
|RESERVES
|20
|Shawn Blore
|21
|K. Russell-Smith
|22
|Angus Hinchey
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Dominic Young
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Fletcher Hunt
|4
|Greg Marzhew
|5
|Fletcher Sharpe
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Jacob Saifiti
|8
|Phoenix Crossland
|9
|Trey Mooney
|10
|Dylan Lucas
|11
|Jermaine McEwen
|12
|Mat Croker
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Harrison Graham
|14
|Tyson Frizell
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Thomas Cant
|17
|Cody Hopwood
|18
|Francis Manuleleua
|19
|RESERVES
|James Schiller
|20
|Kyle McCarthy
|21
|E. Salesa-Leaumoana
|22
Raiders vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-05T10:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-06-05T10:00:00Z
SYD
|1
|Kaeo Weekes
|2
|Savelio Tamale
|3
|Daine Laurie
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|5
|Xavier Savage
|6
|Ethan Strange
|7
|Ethan Sanders
|8
|Corey Horsburgh
|9
|Tom Starling
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Zac Hosking
|13
|Jayden Brailey
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Owen Pattie
|15
|Ata Mariota
|16
|Morgan Smithies
|17
|Jed Stuart
|18
|Chevy Stewart
|19
|Joe Roddy
|RESERVES
|20
|Coby Black
|21
|Vena Patuki-Case
|22
|Ethan Alaia
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Billy Smith
|2
|Hugo Savala
|3
|Robert Toia
|4
|Cody Ramsey
|5
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Naufahu Whyte
|8
|Reece Robson
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Angus Crichton
|11
|Siua Wong
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Watson
|14
|Spencer Leniu
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Salesi Foketi
|17
|Reece Foley
|18
|Egan Butcher
|19
|RESERVES
|Benaiah Ioelu
|20
|Tom Rodwell
|21
|M. Nawaqanitawase
|23
Cowboys vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-06T07:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-06-06T07:30:00Z
DOL
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Zac Laybutt
|3
|Jaxon Purdue
|4
|Tom Chester
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Liam Sutton
|7
|Jake Clifford
|8
|Thomas Mikaele
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Jason Taumalolo
|11
|Heilum Luki
|12
|Sam McIntyre
|13
|Reuben Cotter
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Soni Luke
|15
|Griffin Neame
|16
|Matthew Lodge
|17
|Coen Hess
|18
|Robert Derby
|19
|Ethan King
|RESERVES
|20
|Wiremu Greig
|21
|Viliami Vailea
|22
|Xavier Kerrisk
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Selwyn Cobbo
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Isaiya Katoa
|7
|Tom Flegler
|8
|Max Plath
|9
|Francis Molo
|10
|Connelly Lemuelu
|11
|K. Finefeuiaki
|12
|Morgan Knowles
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|J. Marshall-King
|14
|Kurt Donoghoe
|15
|Tom Gilbert
|16
|Ray Stone
|17
|Felise Kaufusi
|18
|Brad Schneider
|19
|RESERVES
|Oryn Keeley
|20
|Trai Fuller
|21
|Tevita Naufahu
|22
Broncos vs Titans Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-06T09:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-06-06T09:30:00Z
GLD
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Josiah Karapani
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Grant Anderson
|5
|Jesse Arthars
|6
|Tom Duffy
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Preston Riki
|9
|Cory Paix
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Brendan Piakura
|12
|Jack Gosiewski
|13
|Xavier Willison
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ben Hunt
|15
|Ben Talty
|16
|Va'a Semu
|17
|Aublix Tawha
|18
|Ezra Mam
|19
|Hayze Perham
|RESERVES
|20
|Jaiyden Hunt
|21
|Phillip Coates
|22
|Josh Rogers
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Keano Kini
|1
|Jensen Taumoepeau
|2
|Jojo Fifita
|3
|AJ Brimson
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|6
|Zane Harrison
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Oliver Pascoe
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Arama Hau
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Cooper Bai
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kurtis Morrin
|14
|Josh Patston
|15
|Chris Randall
|16
|Klese Haas
|17
|Jaylan De Groot
|18
|Luke Sommerton
|19
|RESERVES
|Tony Francis
|20
|Bodhi Sharpley
|21
|Lachlan Ilias
|22
Wests Tigers vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-07T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
2026-06-07T04:00:00Z
PEN
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|Jeral Skelton
|3
|Sunia Turuva
|4
|Heamasi Makasini
|5
|Tino Tavana
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Jock Madden
|8
|Terrell May
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|Fonua Pole
|11
|Mavrik Geyer
|12
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|13
|Charlie Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Latu Fainu
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Royce Hunt
|17
|Ethan Roberts
|18
|Bunty Afoa
|19
|Starford To'a
|RESERVES
|20
|Tristan Hope
|21
|Heath Mason
|22
|Javon Andrews
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Thomas Jenkins
|2
|Paul Alamoti
|3
|Casey McLean
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Blaize Talagi
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Freddy Lussick
|9
|Lindsay Smith
|10
|Isaiah Papali'i
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jack Cogger
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Liam Henry
|16
|Izack Tago
|17
|Luke Garner
|18
|Jack Cole
|19
|RESERVES
|Billy Phillips
|20
|Billy Scott
|21
|Luron Patea
|22
Sharks vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-07T06:05:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-06-07T06:05:00Z
STI
|1
|William Kennedy
|2
|Sam Stonestreet
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Mawene Hiroti
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Niwhai Puru
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Jayden Berrell
|10
|Toby Rudolf
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Teig Wilton
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Siosifa Talakai
|15
|Billy Burns
|16
|Jesse Colquhoun
|17
|Thomas Hazelton
|18
|Hohepa Puru
|19
|Oregon Kaufusi
|RESERVES
|20
|Riley Jones
|21
|KL Iro
|22
|Sione Katoa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Setu Tu
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Mathew Feagai
|5
|Daniel Atkinson
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|L. Pasifiki Tonga
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Toby Couchman
|10
|Dylan Egan
|11
|Hamish Stewart
|12
|Ryan Couchman
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Jacob Liddle
|14
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Luciano Leilua
|16
|Blake Lawrie
|17
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|18
|Emre Guler
|19
|RESERVES
|Tyrell Sloan
|20
|Jaydn Su'A
|21
|Nathan Lawson
|22
Bulldogs vs Eels Team Lists: Round 14
2026-06-08T06:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-06-08T06:00:00Z
PAR
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Jethro Rinakama
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Enari Tuala
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Lachlan Galvin
|8
|Max King
|9
|Kurt Mann
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Jaeman Salmon
|13
|Harry Hayes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bailey Hayward
|15
|Jed Reardon
|16
|Jack Underhill
|17
|Josh Curran
|19
|Sean O'Sullivan
|20
|Logan Spinks
|RESERVES
|21
|Lipoi Hopoi
|22
|Connor Tracey
|23
|Marcelo Montoya
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Isaiah Iongi
|1
|Brian Kelly
|2
|Jordan Samrani
|3
|Sean Russell
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Joash Papalii
|6
|Ronald Volkman
|7
|Luca Moretti
|8
|Tallyn Da Silva
|9
|Jack Williams
|10
|Kelma Tuilagi
|11
|Kitione Kautoga
|12
|Jack de Belin
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Sam Tuivaiti
|15
|Toni Mataele
|16
|Harrison Edwards
|17
|Te Hurinui Twidle
|18
|Teancum Brown
|19
|RESERVES
|Charlie Guymer
|20
|Ryley Smith
|21
|Araz Nanva
|22