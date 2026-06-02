The Round 14 NRL team lists for the 2026 season are in, with all clubs naming their squads for this week's matches. Stay across every lineup, late changes, and key ins and outs as they're confirmed.

Check out all team lists below, with updates added as official final teams are announced.

Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs Team Lists: Round 14

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Storm vs Knights Team Lists: Round 14

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Raiders vs Roosters Team Lists: Round 14

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Cowboys vs Dolphins Team Lists: Round 14

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Broncos vs Titans Team Lists: Round 14

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Wests Tigers vs Panthers Team Lists: Round 14

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Sharks vs Dragons Team Lists: Round 14

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Bulldogs vs Eels Team Lists: Round 14