From State of Origin players returning, to big boosts for some clubs and horror blows for others, there are plenty of big selection moves heading into Round 14.

Here are all the changes for Round 14 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

See all 16 teams for Round 14 here

Bye: New Zealand Warriors

Manly Sea Eagles

Tolutau Koula has been cleared to return early from a head knock, so he replaces Josh Feledy who drops back to the bench.

Haumole Olakau'atu returns to the starting time, shuffling Jackson Shereb back to the bench.

Ethan Bullemor and Blake Wilson are the two drop off the bench - there has been no indication of Bullemor's fitness from Manly.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Melbourne Storm

Nick Meaney is out injured, so Manaia Waitere comes into the centres.

Harry Grant will start in a straight swap with Trent Toelau, while the rest of the forward remains as named last week.

Waitere's promotion to the starting team means Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown comes onto the bench.

Shawn Blore is in jersey 20 and a chance of playing.

Newcastle Knights

Fletcher Sharpe moves back to five-eighth with Sandon Smith out, so Fletcher Hunt is promoted to the centres.

Francis Manuleleua is the new man on the bench with no other changes.

Canberra Raiders

Sebastian Kris is out, so Daine Laurie moves from lock to the centres in the only change to the back seven.

Jayden Brailey returns to start at lock, with Joe Roddy set to return on the bench, replacing Jordan Uta.

Sydney Roosters

No changes for the Roosters other than Lindsay Collins starting and Spencer Leniu coming from the bench.

North Queensland Cowboys

The Dolphins

Brisbane Broncos

Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers

Penrith Panthers

Cronulla Sharks

St George Illawarra Dragons

Clint Gutherson is named to play despite failing to finish the game against the Broncos.

Jacob Liddle is back on the bench for the Dragons. Tyrell Sloan is the man to drop out.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Parramatta Eels