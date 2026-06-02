From State of Origin players returning, to big boosts for some clubs and horror blows for others, there are plenty of big selection moves heading into Round 14.
Here are all the changes for Round 14 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
See all 16 teams for Round 14 here
Bye: New Zealand Warriors
2026-06-04T09:50:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-06-04T09:50:00Z
SOU
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tolutau Koula has been cleared to return early from a head knock, so he replaces Josh Feledy who drops back to the bench.
- Haumole Olakau'atu returns to the starting time, shuffling Jackson Shereb back to the bench.
- Ethan Bullemor and Blake Wilson are the two drop off the bench - there has been no indication of Bullemor's fitness from Manly.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The Rabbitohs return from their bye with plenty of big inclusions.
- Jye Gray returns to fullback in a straight swap for Matt Dufty, while Campbell Graham is also back, shuffling Tallis Duncan back to the second-row. Edward Kosi replaces the injued Talanoa Penitani.
- Brandon Smith returns from injury and slots straight in at dummy half, with Peter Mamouzelos left out entirely, while Keaon Koloamatangi moves from the second-row to prop, which shuffles Sean Keppie back to the bench.
- Euan Aitken is also back to the bench, with Duncan joined by the returning David Fifita on the edge, while the returning Cameron Murray replaces the injured Adam Elliott at lock.
- Aitken and Keppie moving back to the bench, but Kosi's promotion to the starting team means only one has to drop out, with Thomas Fletcher missing the cut.
2026-06-05T08:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-06-05T08:00:00Z
NEW
Melbourne Storm
- Nick Meaney is out injured, so Manaia Waitere comes into the centres.
- Harry Grant will start in a straight swap with Trent Toelau, while the rest of the forward remains as named last week.
- Waitere's promotion to the starting team means Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown comes onto the bench.
- Shawn Blore is in jersey 20 and a chance of playing.
Newcastle Knights
- Fletcher Sharpe moves back to five-eighth with Sandon Smith out, so Fletcher Hunt is promoted to the centres.
- Francis Manuleleua is the new man on the bench with no other changes.
2026-06-05T10:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-06-05T10:00:00Z
SYD
Canberra Raiders
- Sebastian Kris is out, so Daine Laurie moves from lock to the centres in the only change to the back seven.
- Jayden Brailey returns to start at lock, with Joe Roddy set to return on the bench, replacing Jordan Uta.
Sydney Roosters
- No changes for the Roosters other than Lindsay Collins starting and Spencer Leniu coming from the bench.
2026-06-06T07:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-06-06T07:30:00Z
DOL
North Queensland Cowboys
- Reuben Cotter returns from a rest with Matthew Lodge dropping back to the bench. Soni Luke returns on the bench with Wiremu Greig dropping out, while Xavier Kerrisk loses his spot.
The Dolphins
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is back from Origin duty, so Trai Fuller drops out of the side. Selwyn Cobbo is also back alongside Herbie Farnworth, with Tevita Naufahu and Brian Pouniu both out.
- Kodi Nikorima returns at five-eighth for Brad Schneider who remains on the bench, while Thomas Flegler starts, with Felise Kaufusi dropping to the bench.
- Jeremy Marshall-King is demoted to the bench, with Max Plath to return at hooker
- Lewis Symonds and John Fineanganofo lose their spots on the bench.
2026-06-06T09:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-06-06T09:30:00Z
GLD
Brisbane Broncos
- Grant Anderson comes in for the injured Gehamat Shibasaki at centre.
- Ezra Mam has paid the price for the side's four straight losses, dropped to jersey 18 with Tom Duffy to start at five-eighth.
- Patrick Carrigan being out means Xavier Willison shuffles to lock, with Jack Gosiewski to start on the edge.
- Aublix Tawha and Hayze Perham are the new men on the bench
Gold Coast Titans
- Jojo Fifita is back from Origin duty, so Jaylan De Groot drops to the bench.
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is also back from Origin duty, moving Klese Haas back to the bench.
- Adam Christensen and Lachlan Ilias are the two to drop out.
2026-06-07T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
2026-06-07T04:00:00Z
PEN
Wests Tigers
- Sione Fainu drops out, with Mavrik Geyer starting at second-row, while Charlie Murray replaces Alex Twal at lock.
- Ethan Roberts and Bunty Afoa join the bench.
Penrith Panthers
- Paul Alamoti moves from the wing to centre, with Izack Tago dropping to the bench to accomodate the return of Brian To'o.
- Nathan Cleary is also back from a rest, sending Jack Cogger to the bench.
- Lindsay Smith moves from lock to prop, and Liam Henry from prop to the bench with Isaah Yeo back.
- Billy Phillips, Billy Scott and Luron Patea all drop off the bench.
2026-06-07T06:05:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-06-07T06:05:00Z
STI
Cronulla Sharks
- Jayden Berrell comes into the starting side, promoted from the bench for Blayke Brailey who has a broken arm.
- Briton Nikora returns from a rest, with Billy Burns dropping back to the bench.
- Oregon Kaufusi also returns on the bench, with Riley Jones dropping out of the side.
- KL Iro and Sione Katoa are both a chance of playing, named in jerseys 21 and 22 respectively.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Clint Gutherson is named to play despite failing to finish the game against the Broncos.
- Jacob Liddle is back on the bench for the Dragons. Tyrell Sloan is the man to drop out.
2026-06-08T06:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-06-08T06:00:00Z
PAR
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jacob Kiraz remains at fullback despite Connor Tracey being named among the reserves and seemingly fit.
- Only material changes for the Bulldogs on the bench, with Sean O'Sullivan and Logan Spinks in for Lipoi Hopoi and Jonathan Sua.
Parramatta Eels
- Harrison Edwards and Tallyn Da Silva switch back their late swap from last week, with Da Silva to start at hooker.
- Teancum Brown replaces Charlie Guymer on the bench in the only other change.