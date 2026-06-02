From State of Origin players returning, to big boosts for some clubs and horror blows for others, there are plenty of big selection moves heading into Round 14.

Here are all the changes for Round 14 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

See all 16 teams for Round 14 here

Bye: New Zealand Warriors

 2026-06-04T09:50:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-06-04T09:50:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLManlySouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-06-05T08:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-06-05T08:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLStormKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Newcastle Knights

 2026-06-05T10:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-06-05T10:00:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLRaidersRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

Sydney Roosters

 2026-06-06T07:30:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-06-06T07:30:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLCowboysDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

The Dolphins

 2026-06-06T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-06-06T09:30:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLBroncosTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

Gold Coast Titans

 2026-06-07T04:00:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
WST   
 2026-06-07T04:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLTigersPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Penrith Panthers

 2026-06-07T06:05:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-06-07T06:05:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLSharksDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

St George Illawarra Dragons

 2026-06-08T06:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-06-08T06:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLBulldogsEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

Parramatta Eels