The Newcastle Knights have confirmed that utility half Sandon Smith suffered a moderate grade calf strain following the club's win against the Parramatta Eels at home on Saturday.

It looked like Smith's calf was troubling him for most of the opening 40-minutes before being forced to head into the sheds for further assessment just after half-time.

He is set to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks before he is able to return.

"He is OK," Knights coach Justin Holbrook said of Smith in his post-match press conference.

"His calf just kept getting tighter and tighter. Half time didn't help him either."

The Fox League commentary team picked up on the injury throughout the coverage and watched on as he tried to run off the pain.

"It looks like he battled through that for most of the game," Steve 'Blocker' Roach said in commentary.

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"I think he was trying to battle through it at half time and it has cooled down when he came back to the field. Its an early change for Newcastle."

The Knights have also confirmed that star outside back Bradman Best is shaping up for a return in Round 16 against the St George Illawarra Dragons following a calf injury at training mid-way through May.