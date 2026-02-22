Phil Gould has taken to the social media platform X to dispel rumours that Matt Burton is considering a move to the Perth Bears.

Journalist Brent Read posted comments on the possible interest from the new club.

"They're waiting to see what happens with Matt Burton. Just how that shakes out at Canterbury," Read said.

Comments began to circulate under the post, fuelling fire to the rumours.

"I heard he has already signed with the Bears. Watch this space, I guess," one X user said.

However, Gould was quick to laugh off the speculation, replying with multiple laugh emojis followed by “media”.

When one X user came to question Gould's knowledge on the proposed signing, he simply stated his position on the matter.

"How would you know the Bears aren't doing that?” an X user posted.

"The Bears came to see me months ago," Gould simply replied.

Burton is signed with the Bulldogs until the end of next season and is expected to appear in their Vegas season opener after a light hamstring issue.