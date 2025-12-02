Announcing their first two signings on Tuesday, in Harry Newman and Toby Sexton, the Perth Bears have confirmed the arrivals of two more players as they attempt to sign ten players before Christmas.\n\nSpending the 2026 season in the RFL Championship (second-tier of the English Super League) with the London Broncos, Emarly Bitunagane and Luke Smith have both signed with the Bears for the following two seasons.\n\nFormerly with the North Queensland Cowboys, Bitungane became the second African-born player to run out onto the NRL field when he made his first-grade debut earlier in the year.\n\nMeanwhile, Smith is a former Canterbury Bulldogs' Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup captain and also made his NRL first-grade debut this year after multiple appearances in the NSW Cup which has seen him play in the centres and back-row.\n\n“Luke and Emarly are exciting prospects who will play an important role for our club in 2027 and beyond," Bears coach Mal Meninga said.\n\n“Both players have progressed through the ranks in good systems and I'm excited to watch their development next season with the London Broncos.\n\n“Emarly is a very strong and mobile middle forward who I think has the potential to develop into a very important piece in our roster.\n\n“Luke is supremely fit and an excellent defender who offers us something in attack as well.\n\n“He had an impressive junior career and I'm very excited to see what he can bring to the Bears in 2027.”