Following months of rumours and speculation, the Perth Bears have officially confirmed their first two signings.\n\nIn a statement on Tuesday, the Bears confirmed that centre Harry Newman and halfback Toby Sexton will become the first two players to join the club's squad for the inaugural season in 2027 after signing two-year contracts.\n\nThe arrival of the two players comes after the Bears have missed out on several marquee signings such as Beau Fermor, Harry Grant and Jayden Campbell.\n\n“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Toby and Harry to the Perth Bears in what is a truly historic day for our club," coach Mal Meninga said.\n\nStill only 24, Sexton is set to be handed the club's No.7 jersey and will play a leading role in attack as the Bears look for his halves partner.\n\nA one-time Australia Schoolboys representative, he has managed to feature in 65 matches for the Gold Coast Titans and Bulldogs since his debut in 2021.\n\n[caption id="attachment_229182" align="alignnone" width="696"] LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Harry Newman of England during the third Rugby League Ashes match between England and Australia at Headingley Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Steele\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nMeanwhile, Harry Newman arrives from the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League and has made 129 appearances for them since coming through the club's academy and making his debut in 2017.\n\nTwenty-five years old, Newman has also made seven international appearances for England.\n\n“Both players have all the attributes and qualities I'm looking for when building out our roster. Toby is proven leader that works hard to make his teammates better.\n\n“He is a quality person who I know will make the most of the opportunity to be a trailblazer for the Perth Bears.\n\n"Harry is a Test player who has been a part of the successful Leeds Rhinos system for several years.\n\n“He has the skillset and experience to make an immediate impact in the NRL and I'm really excited to see what he can do when gets here in 2027.”