The incoming Perth Bears are continuing to map out their future roster, with reports the club has identified Connor Watson as a potential signing.

The Sydney Roosters utility has reportedly emerged as a target for the NRL's newest franchise as it prepares to build a competitive squad for its entry into the competition.

Watson could shape as a marquee-style recruit thanks to his experience and versatility across the field.

Currently playing a bench role for the Roosters, the 29-year-old has carved out a reputation as one of the game's most adaptable players.

Watson has featured across the spine and forward rotation throughout his career, comfortably covering positions at lock, dummy-half and five-eighth.

To start this season he has been used primarily as a utility option on the bench, with young hooker Beniah Ioelu named to start at dummy-half after off-season recruit Reece Robson suffered an injury setback.

Watson also brings representative experience, having appeared for the NSW Blues and Indigenous All Stars, further boosting his credentials as a valuable addition for a new franchise looking to establish leadership and depth early.

However, any move to Western Australia would not happen immediately.

Watson remains contracted to the Roosters until the end of the 2027 season, meaning a potential switch to the Bears would most likely come in the club's second year of competition.

As the Bears continue to identify players capable of shaping the club's identity, Watson's versatility and experience could make him an attractive piece in the long-term plans of the competition's newest team.