The Perth Bears are reportedly in negotiations to sign Tigers second-rower Mavrik Geyer on a multi-year deal, according to Code Sports.

Geyer joined the Tigers this season on a one-year contract for 2026, after previously playing for the Panthers' NSW Cup side and making several first-grade appearances between 2024 and 2025.

The 25-year-old is the son of former NRL enforcer Mark Geyer, who three decades ago moved to Perth to play for the Western Reds.

In a twist of history, Mark was part of that final Perth side in 1997, while his son Mavrik could feature in the newly reintroduced Bears franchise in 2027, bringing the story full circle.

If the deal goes through, Mavrik Geyer would become the third member of Penrith's 2024 premiership-winning squad to join Mal Meninga's Bears.

Panthers prop Liam Henry was one of the club's first signings, while speculation continues over a potential move for Scott Sorensen.

Mavrik Geyer made his first-grade debut in 2024, playing 11 games, and appeared three times for the squad last season.