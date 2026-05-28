Queenslanders aren't happy about the ruling which completely changed the landscape of the match in Game 1 of the State of Origin series.

The Queensland Maroons dominated the NSW Blues to skip out to a 20-0 lead only after a quarter of the game.

However, a decisive send-off to fullback Kalyn Ponga in the 57th minute, which saw Tolutau Koula concussed and ruled out, changed everything.

Many are questioning the refereeing call, which was ruled as a direct shoulder to the head despite footage suggesting there could also have been some head-on-head collision.

Nine's commentary team believed a sin-bin would have sufficed, with Blues legend Andrew Johns saying it was "outrageous", and former Queensland star Darren Lockyer saying he was "in shock".

However, referee Ashley Klein seemed to have overruled the bunker in his earpiece and hailed for the send-off call.

Much to the disappointment of all in the Sunshine State, the call got NSW the chance to seal the comeback win.

Maroons legend Corey Parker has come down hard on Klein, saying he shouldn't referee another Origin game following the harsh call to send Ponga off with 20+ minutes to go in the fixture.

The significant call on the Newcastle skipper tallies as Klein's fourth time sending a player off the field, with seven total in Origin history.

"Origin has been going for 46 years, there have been seven send offs in history. Ashley Klein has been responsible for four of them," Parker said on his SEN radio show.

"(Reece) Walsh and (Jarome) Luai in 2023 which was garbage, (Joseph) Suaali'i a year after and now Ponga. Disaster. It has such an effect on the result.

"I called the game, I was measured and I have now had time to digest.

"After digesting what I witnessed, the still shots we have seen and the wording that goes with it is incorrect.

"The Bunker thought it was incorrect. Klein was still adamant. He called illegal play.

"Hang on a second, if we have this $22m (Bunker) facility with cameras everywhere then take a leaf out of their book.

"Surely that's the last big game Klein gets."

The Blues were running downhill while attacking against 12-men, and scored three unanswered tries to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

It is a brutal blow for the Maroons, who were the much better outfit for most of the match, and debutant Sam Walker controlled the game well in a standout match.

Former Blues assistant coach Greg Alexander also shared the disagreement with the call to take Ponga out of the match.

"No, not a send off, it's a sin bin," the six-time Blues playmaker said to SEN.

"There was a conversation going on with the Bunker and Ashley was adamant as though he had advice otherwise. He was adamant it was shoulder to the head with force.

"It's a high shot but not worthy of a send-off. Contact with the head yes, sin bin, yes, force yes.

"There was no intent. He turns his body to brace himself for impact, that's all he did. Contact was made, bin him but... It's not a send off."

The Blues head to Melbourne for Game 2 one up in the series, with the Maroons needing plenty of work to be done if they want to send it to a decider at Suncorp.