James Tedesco's State of Origin redemption story found its defining moment in the pouring rain on Wednesday night, with the NSW fullback producing a match-winning try built on one simple saying.

“Our motto has been ‘stay present', and I knew I stuffed that up,” Tedesco said in the sheds after the victory.

Game 1 was always going to be measured by the battle of the fullbacks, particularly with both players carrying their own narratives into the clash. But for Tedesco, the stakes ran deeper than just another Origin appearance.

After captaining the Blues before being dropped entirely from the NSW side in 2024, the veteran entered this campaign fighting not only to reclaim his jersey but to prove to himself he still belonged at the game's highest level.

In elite sport, achievements from the past only carry you so far. Reputation means little if you cannot respond in the present.

Tedesco did exactly that.

His night could easily have been remembered for a costly brain snap in the second half, when he failed to back himself with an overlap and instead rushed a decision that bombed a certain try-scoring opportunity for NSW.

The mistake mirrored the doubts that followed him after being overlooked for last year's series. But rather than retreat into his shell, Tedesco responded the same way he did after being dropped, by staying composed, returning to work and backing himself again in the next moment.

“I could've easily gone into my shell and got in my head about that, but I knew I had to make up for it, stay present and go after that next moment,” he said.

“I had to flush that, then come up with something at the end, something I am really proud of.”

That moment came in the dying seconds of the game, four points down.

“I told Nate to chuck it up and give me a chance,” Tedesco recalled.

Cleary delivered exactly that.

Battling through the rain and heavy contact from Queensland fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tedesco climbed above the contest, secured the ball before it hit the ground and produced the decisive play that sealed the Blues' victory.

“He put it on the money to be honest,” Tedesco said on Cleary's kick.

“I thought Nath was instrumental in that second half, directing us around and staying calm.”

When asked where the try ranked among his career highlights, Tedesco admitted it sat near the very top.

Beyond the result itself, the performance marked a personal triumph for the veteran fullback, who revealed he spent the opening days of camp convincing himself he still deserved to be there after more than a year away from the Origin arena.

“Being back in this arena and being around the best players in our game, this is the pinnacle. It is the best game of footy you can play,” he said.

“I probably did that at the start of camp, to be honest,” Tedesco admitted on having to remind himself he belongs in this arena.

“In the first few sessions, I was excited to be back but had to keep reminding myself that I belong here, I have worked hard, I deserve this opportunity again.”

While NSW escaped with the win, Tedesco admitted there is still significant improvement needed heading into Game Two after errors plagued much of the Blues' first-half performance.

“We made a lot of errors coming out of our yardage and gave them a lot of field position,” he said.

“So we knew if we evened that up a bit, gave ourselves a bit of ball, and we would create some opportunities.

“Obviously Kalyn going off with 20 minutes to go gave us a lot of opportunities.

“It's just the errors, really. Errors were massive for us, and they are easy to fix.

“We definitely weren't at our best tonight, so lots of lessons, and we know Game 2 is going to be even harder."

Errors and discipline issues threatened to derail Laurie Daley's side throughout periods of the contest, and if the Blues are to claim the series in Game Two, tightening those areas will be critical.

But for one night at least, Tedesco's comeback story had its moment, a reminder that resilience in Origin is often defined not by avoiding mistakes, but by how quickly a player responds to them.