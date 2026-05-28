The Dolphins have built something special at Redcliffe, and they know it.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the newest Queensland NRL franchise is preparing to enter contract negotiations with its brightest stars, State of Origin representatives Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, as the club looks to head off a potentially damaging talent exodus before it has a chance to take shape.

Both players are contracted through to the end of next season, but the clock is ticking.

The Dolphins are determined to get the extensions done before November 1, the trigger point at which rival clubs are free to open discussions and table offers.

Informal talks have already begun over extensions for the pair, with the club keen to lock away their two players, who have become central to their identity and their rise up the ladder, DT reports.

Tabuai-Fidow and Finefeuiaki are not the only names or Origin players at their club who are looking for a contract beyond 2027.

Thomas Flegler and Selwyn Cobbo are also off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, as is English centre Herbie Farnworth.

The four Dolphins State of Origin stars are part of fifteen players who are looking for a contract after the 2027 season.

Across to the Gold Coast Titans, Jojo Fifita, who made his Maroons debut on Wednesday night, enters the final year of his deal on November 1.

Jojo Fifita is one of 18 players off-contract at the Titans at the end of the 2027 season.

The Titans have no intention of letting negotiations drag into open-market territory.