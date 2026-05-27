In the modern NRL era, where player loyalty has declined and contracts are torn up in pursuit of bigger paydays, the story of Corey Parker stands as a remarkable throwback to a different kind of footballer.

Parker didn't just become a Brisbane Broncos icon; he chose to be a one-club player at a financial cost.

The second-most-capped player in Broncos history with 347 appearances, Parker spent his entire 16-year career at Red Hill, becoming one of the most decorated forwards the club has ever produced.

He was a two-time premiership winner, a State of Origin stalwart for Queensland, and a player whose name is forever etched into the fabric of the Broncos' identity.

But it almost didn't happen.

Parker burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old in 2001, debuting for a Brisbane side that was reigning premiers and among the most formidable outfits the competition had seen.

He made 13 appearances that season, including all three finals matches, and quickly announced himself as a player worth watching.

It didn't take long for rival clubs to notice.

Speaking candidly during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Parker lifted the lid on two approaches that came close to luring him away from the club that he has so much respect for.

"There was two offers from rival clubs," Parker explained.

"One was the Bulldogs, and one was the Melbourne Storm." The figures involved were striking. At a time when Brisbane had him signed for $80,000, both the Bulldogs and Craig Bellamy's Storm, already building the dynasty that would go on to define an era, came knocking with offers that dwarfed what the Broncos were paying. "From my point of view, I'd played 10 games at that point in my career. All I ever wanted to do was play for Brisbane, and I'd signed for Brisbane to stay for $80,000," Parker said. "The Bulldogs offered me $180k, and the Melbourne Storm was $200k, and I stayed for $80k at the Brisbane Broncos