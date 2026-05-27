The Brisbane Broncos, for the second year in a row, will partner with the Black Dog Institute to raise awareness surrounding mental health with a unique all-black jersey design.

It will be worn in the Broncos' special Mental Health Round, played against the Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium.

The beautifully designed jersey is all-black, and it includes a message that mental health problems can be hidden and go unnoticed.

Broncos enforcer Payne Haas has endorsed the jersey and said he connects with the message.

"It's a very special jersey, it resonates with me a lot, especially growing up with people who struggled to talk," Haas said in a statement.

"I feel like growing up, you can feel like a burden to people talking about your feelings and the older I've gotten, I know it's helped me a lot, talking about how I feel and leaning on people who care about me.

"Everyone's there for you, and they care for you.

"I've also always exercised when I'm going through certain things in life, and that's probably something I've done as a kid."

Building on the widely popular jersey in 2025, the message is being vocalised to speak to one another about mental health and check in on your friends and family.

It represents something far bigger than 80 minutes on the NRL paddock.

"This jersey stands for connection, support and the importance of making people feel seen," Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy said.

"Last year's Black Jersey sparked important conversations around the struggles people can carry without others knowing.

"This year, we wanted to evolve that message and focus on what comes next, the role we can all play in supporting each other.

"The chrome detailing is intentionally reflective because mental health doesn't just affect one individual. It impacts teammates, families, workplaces and communities.

"We hope it encourages people to check in on someone, reach out if they need support, or simply remind another person they're not alone."

The Broncos are the first club to explore this initiative and recognise the important message of mental health and wellbeing.