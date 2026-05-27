Ethan Strange has been named the clear standout of the opening game in the 2026 State of Origin series, taking the early lead of our MVP race.

Strange was voted man of the match by three of the four judges, with James Tedesco winning the top spot for the other list of five players.

Nathan Cleary and Sam Walker were the only other two players to feature across all four lists, and as a result, they sit in second and third overall.

Selwyn Cobbo, Cameron Murray, Cameron Munster, Victor Radley and Hudson Young were the other players to feature for at least one judge in the comeback win for the Blues.

For each game of the 2026 State of Origin series, our voting panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist and writers Leo Twemlow and Dan Nichols, and me as editor, will vote on the games on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine the State of Origin MVP.

Here are all the votes from Game 1.

Matt Clements

5. James Tedesco (New South Wales Blues)

4. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

3. Ethan Strange (New South Wales Blues)

2. Sam Walker (Queensland Maroons)

1. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland Maroons)

Dan Nichols

5. Ethan Strange (New South Wales Blues)

4. Sam Walker (Queensland Maroons)

3. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland Maroons)

1. Hudson Young (New South Wales Blues)

Scott Pryde

5. Ethan Strange (New South Wales Blues)

4. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

3. Sam Walker (Queensland Maroons)

2. Cameron Murray (New South Wales Blues)

1. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland Maroons)

Leo Twemlow

5. Ethan Strange (New South Wales Blues)

4. Nathan Cleary (New South Wales Blues)

3. Sam Walker (Queensland Maroons)

2. Cameron Munster (Queensland Maroons)

1. Victor Radley (New South Wales Blues)

Full leaderboard

Ethan Strange - 18 votes

Nathan Cleary - 15 votes

Sam Walker - 12 votes

James Tedesco - 5 votes

Selwyn Cobbo - 4 votes

Cameron Munster - 2 votes

Cameron Murray - 2 votes

Victor Radley - 1 vote

Hudson Young - 1 vote