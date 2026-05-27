NSW Blues head coach Laurie Daley and captain Isaah Yeo have moved to end the narrative that Nathan Cleary isn't a big-game player.

One of the key questions on the lips leading into Game 1 was whether Cleary could finally live up to his potential in a sky blue jumper.

It has been a widely held criticism of Cleary throughout his career; however, after piloting the kicking game to keep his team alive over the opening hour of the contest, he and rookie Ethan Strange paved the way for the Blues to run on three tries in the final 20 minutes against a 12-man Queensland to secure victory on home soil in the Origin opener.

The Blues might not have been at their best early, but it certainly wasn't Cleary's fault, and Yeo said the end of the game, with Cleary kicking a contest-turning 40/20 and following it up with a try, didn't come as a surprise to him.

"I don't buy into the narrative at all anyway, but the moments tonight he won. The 40/20 was massive chasing points, then came up with a try there," Yeo said during the post-match press conference.

"He was just a calm head. Attacked the game, I feel like he has done that in so many big games before, so it feels like it's not new for me, but I love to see him own those moments. I thought he was outstanding tonight, and when we needed him most, he stepped up and provided for us.

"I don't agree with some of the stuff that gets said. There is no bigger fan than me."

Daley agreed with his captain, suggesting Cleary's performance was reminiscent of Penrith's famous comeback victory in the grand final against the Brisbane Broncos a few years ago.

"I'm like Yeoy, I just get disappointed with the narrative that is driven. He is a champion and still has a lot of footy left to play," Daley said.

"It was reminiscent of the grand final. He was phenomenal for us."

Cleary finished the game by being named man of the match, with 666 kicking metres, and plenty of non-statistical elements to his game as he put the pressure on Queensland.

Cleary will certainly be picked for Game 2 against Queensland in Melbourne, although whether his halves partner remains Ethan Strange, or goes to the returning Mitchell Moses, is up for dispute.