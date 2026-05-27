The Queensland Maroons have fallen short in the opening match of the 2026 State of Origin series, with a 14-point lead mowed down in the final 20 minutes after Kalyn Ponga was sent off.

Here is how the Queensland side rated in the series opener.

NSW WON BY 2 POINTS Accor Stadium NSW 22 FT 20 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

1. Kalyn Ponga - 4/10

How do you rate a player that was quite good, to the point of potentially being Queensland's best, but then also managed to cost his side the game by being sent off.

There will be those that agree, and those that disagree with the send off, but the bottom line is it was a silly play and put his side at risk. Without it, he is a nine or more.

2. Selwyn Cobbo - 8

A monstrous return to the Origin arena for Cobbo. Finished up with 180 metres from 22 carries, and was very solid under siege from the NSW kick chase and repeated bombs. Very solid and should keep his spot for Game 2.

3. Robert Toia - 6

Scored a try in the first half and was solid at both ends of the park otherwise. Finished with 105 metres off 14 carries, and did a lot of work in defence, although missed some tackles.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 6

Was forced to move to fullback after Ponga was sent packing, but was pretty solid at both centre and fullback in all truth. Scored a try in the first half, had some dangerous runs in space and defended strongly.

5. Jojo Fifita - 6.5

A strong debut for Fifita. Had one late error that didn't do any favours for the Maroons, but was otherwise good under pressure and did a lot of work, averaging ten metres per carry.

6. Cameron Munster - 7

Ran the ball strongly all night, picking up a try assist and a quartet of tackle busts. Couldn't get Queensland over the line, but was solid enough in a captain's knock for the Maroons.

7. Sam Walker - 9

One of the better Origin debuts for most of the night. Easily Queensland's best, controlling the kicking game, looking a danger from short range and contributing from long range. Orchestrated the attack well and came up with a pair of try assists.

8. Thomas Flegler - 6

Flegler was good on return for the Maroons, scoring a try under the sticks in his first stint and having some strong carries. The stats will indicate he didn't do enough work, but he only had half an hour and was doing nothing more than tackling at the end of the game as the Blues came home with a wet sail.

9. Harry Grant - 8

Tremendous effort from Harry Grant at both ends of the park in an 80-minute performance. Had some dangerous carries from dummy half, added a kick or two and topped the tackle count with 47.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 7

A strong effort from Fa'asuamaleaui for much of the game, putting aside his club form. Picked up 115 metres from 15 carries in a tick over 40 minutes of action.

11. Reuben Cotter - 6.5

A little bit uncharacteristic from Cotter, missing a quartet of tackles and struggling to add a whole heap with the ball in hand as he played on the edge, out of position. Has done it before with plenty of success for Queensland though and will be there for Game 2.

12. Kurt Capewell - 5

Capewell was solid enough when playing in position during the first hour of the game, but racked up the missed tackle count once he was forced to the centres. Solid enough and justified his selection though while the Maroons had 13.

13. Max Plath - 7

Worked hard at both ends of the park on debut. The hard as nails forward tackled well, ran the ball well. The stats won't show it totally, but he was fantastic.

14. Briton Nikora - 4

The New Zealand representative had some good moments, some bad moments and it was overall a mixed night for Nikora. Had only 25 metres though and didn't get as involved as maybe he should have.

15. Lindsay Collins - 6

Only played 27 minutes and slightly hard to get a read on, but did a lot of work in defence through his time on the park, while he also added 54 metres from 7 carries.

16. Patrick Carrigan - 7.5

A huge effort from Carrigan. 14 carries, 127 metres, 36 tackles with only a pair of misses. A fairly typical Origin performance from Carrigan who was the best of Queensland's forwards.

17. Trent Loiero - 4

Hard to get a read. Only played 15 minutes which is not Loiero's games. He needs big minutes. Just 21 metres from 3 carries and didn't miss a tackle.

18. Ezra Mam - N/A

19. Gehamat Shibasaki - N/A

Total - 108/170