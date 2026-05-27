The NSW Blues made an incredible comeback from 20-0 down in the first quarter of the match to defeat the Queensland Maroons in a 22-20 victory to win Game 1.

The Maroons were all over the Blues in the first half. However, a critical send-off to Kalyn Ponga for a shoulder charge on Tolutau Koula spearheaded a second-half onslaught for the Blues, who were running downhill in the second 40.

Fullback James Tedesco sealed the victory in the shadows of full-time, out-leaping Hamiso Tabuia-Fidow to level the scores, and Nathan Cleary converted to win the match.

Here is how each player rated in the series opener.

NSW WON BY 2 POINTS Accor Stadium NSW 22 FT 20 QLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

1. James Tedesco - 7/10

Tedesco sealed the match with an outstanding try in the dying stages. With plenty on the line, the champion players come up with champion plays, and made up for an absolutely bombing of a try ten minutes earlier.

2. Brian To'o - 5

To'o had a first half to forget, with two crucial errors coming out of the Blues' own end that were costly, very uncharacteristic for the Samoan international winger. As the game grew, To'o became more comfortable with the ball and came up with some clutch bomb catches under pressure when they were under the pump.

3. Stephen Crichton - 6

Crichton came up with an elite assist for Ethan Strange. However was quiet at times during the first half and crucial errors. Similar to To'o, Crichton built as the game went on and his involvements became more damaging as the clock ticked down. He was defensively strong on his opposite centre in Robert Toia.

4. Kotoni Staggs - 7

Staggs had a solid return to the Origin arena, and grew in confidence following the send-off to Ponga. The damaging Broncos centre was able to get around Kurt Capewell defending in the centres in the final half hour and produced attacking options.

5. Tolutau Koula - 5

An excellent debut for Koula before foul play from Ponga saw him become concussed and leave the field. Koula wasn't on the field when the Blues had all the momentum, but came up with some crucial defensive plays and was solid in his kick returns and under the high ball despite greasy conditions.

18. Ethan Strange - 9

What a debut, Strange demented himself in Origin folklore with an outstanding call-up following an injury to Mitchell Moses. He was in everything as the Blues were running down-hill and his running game threatened the Maroons in wet conditions. Strange also came up with some excellent one-on-one tackles with aggression and capped it all off with a try. Built for the Origin arena.

7. Nathan Cleary - 10

The player of the match sealed the game with the conversion on the siren to steal victory from the jaws of defeat. A classy 40/20, which got the Blues possession, spearheaded the comeback. Then, moments later, popped up for a try from great deception from Blayke Brailey in the dummy half role. An ultimate halfback's dream game in the Origin arena. He steered the ship and stepped up in the big moments as he has done time-and-time again.

8. Addin Fonua-Blake - 7

Fonua-Blake looked gassed in his first stint as he struggled to make an impact when the Maroons had all the momentum. However, similar to many of the forwards, built as the game went on and in his second stint, the Tongan international stuck his head through the defensive line and slowly chipped away. Overall, a solid debut to build on.

9. Reece Robson - 6

The Blues best in the first half when everything wasn't going their way. He had exemplary service and provided a bit of spark when there wasn't much else happening for NSW. Robson was only limited to 50 minutes. However, held his own in defense, making 30 tackles and missing one.

10. Mitchell Barnett - 7

Barnett, similarly to Fonua-Blake, looked gassed in the first 20 minutes due to the constant pressure from the Maroons. He grew in confidence and started to bend the defensive line in his second stint. Had some solid hits in defence to rally his teammates and did enough to keep his spot for Game 2 following only five games after a return from an ACL injury.

11. Hudson Young - 8

Hudson Young was in everything as the Blues began to run downhill. With a constant offload threat, he ran at Sam Walker all night and ended up getting success down the Blues' left corridor. Young got the ball rolling for the Blues with a nice try off a Cleary grubber kick in the first half, a crucial try, and played his heart out for 80 minutes.

12. Haumole Olakau'atu - 6

Olakau'atu was mainly used as a decoy because of his heavy threat with ball-in-hand, but came up with some strong kick chases to start the match and set the defensive tone. When he did get the ball, he had two or three defenders on him at all times and was a struggle to get to ground, which was the reason he was brought into camp. Although he struggled with cramps, resulting in having to be taken off the field and replaced with Radley in the second row.

13. Isaah Yeo - 6

Yeo was solid in his 66 minutes, acting as the link man between the forwards and halves. The skipper had a quality knock without being outstanding. He ran for 75 metres in 10 carries.

14. Cameron Murray - 7

Murray came on as the momentum changed, and with his nimble, agile frame, he perfectly suited the modern rules of the NRL. Murray was close to scoring a try, but all the quality work was done in his strong carries and defensive grit.

15. Victor Radley - 8

Radley had a cracking debut, full of aggression, and rolled up his sleeves when he needed to when the Maroons were piling on the pressure. He ran for 78 metres but put his body on the line with some good hits and will no-doubt keep his spot for Game 2. In the crucial stages at the end of the match he filled in on the right edge when Olakau'atu went off for cramps.

16. Jacob Saifiti - N/A

17. Blayke Brailey - 7

Another solid debut and set up Cleary for an excellent try that changed the trajectory of the match. Led the front with his defensive grit and gave excellent service in the ruck despite the greasy conditions.

19. Casey McLean - 7

McLean came on for Koula after he was ruled out and brought plenty of energy and excitement in every touch. The Penrith star came up with some crucial bomb contests in wet conditions, and linked up very nicely with Crichton, Young and Strange. Pending on Koula's concussion symptoms, McLean may very well see himself on the wing for Game 2 when they travel to Melbourne.

21. Matt Burton - N/A

Total - 118/170