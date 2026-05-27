Queensland Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga has been slapped with a Grade 2 charge for the shoulder charge which saw him sent off during the second half of State of Origin 1.

Ponga, who had been tremendous for Queensland during the first hour of the game, hit New South Wales debutant winger Tolutau Koula with direct and forceful contact to the head, and after consultation with bunker official Chris Butler, referee Ashley Klein elected to end his night, sending him off with 22 minutes to go.

The send off offence, which was viewed by Klein as reckless, would have likely received either a Grade 3 charge or a referral directly to the judiciary if the MRC agreed, but instead, they have lessened the charge to a Grade 2 offence.

It means not only will the Queensland fullback be eligible to play in Game 2 for Queensland, but that he won't miss any time at club land, instead facing a fine equal to 23 per cent of his match fee with an early guilty plea, or 33 per cent if he fights and loses.

The only other player charged out of the game was Harry Grant, who has been slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Ethan Strange during the first half.

He is facing a 7 per cent of match fees fine with an early guilty plea, or 10 per cent if he fights and loses at the panel.