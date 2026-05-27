Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga expressed relief at being cleared to feature in Origin II, openly acknowledging he was "not proud" of the incident that resulted in his contentious dismissal during the Maroons' gut-wrenching 22-20 defeat to New South Wales on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old had come across in cover defence to assist teammate Sam Walker in the 57th minute in attempting to bundle Tolu Koula into touch, with the two players making head-to-head contact in the process.

However, footage revealed that Ponga's left shoulder had made contact with Koula's head in the exchange.

Ponga avoided a suspension, receiving only a $6,900 fine from the NRL's match-review committee, which is equivalent to 23 per cent of his match payment, leaving him free to lineup for the Newcastle Knights against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday afternoon, as well as for a grade-two dangerous contact charge stemming from the Maroons' agonising Origin I defeat at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

With the prospect of a suspension hanging over him and a potentially series-defining clash in Melbourne on June 17 under threat, Ponga was ultimately cleared of further punishment and confirmed to be available for Origin II.

In his post-match remarks, the Queensland star took full responsibility for placing his teammates under immense pressure, while declining to challenge the officials' call.

"I'm not proud of it, obviously," Ponga told The Courier Mail.

"The boys had to work a lot harder because of me being off the field, so that's something that I'm not proud of, but shit happens."

Ponga also shared that he wasn't aware that Ashley Klein sent him off the field, initially believing he had been sin-binned temporarily or withdrawn for a head injury assessment.

"I thought it was 10 minutes. I didn't even realise it was a send-off when I left. In the moment, it's hard to know exactly what's happened," he said.

Klein referred the incident to the bunker before delivering one of the most dramatic rulings in Origin history, the decision that would prove to be the pivotal moment in one of the historic comebacks in the Origin arena.

Trailing 20-6, New South Wales orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in the final minutes, with Nathan Cleary igniting the Blues' charge before Tedesco juggled and caught the ball to score in what would be the decisive blow.

Queensland, reduced to 12 men for the last 23 minutes, mounted a courageous stand and came agonisingly close to holding on, falling short with just 90 seconds remaining.

Ponga admitted that watching the frantic final stages from the sheds was "heartbreaking," though he was quick to praise the extraordinary resilience his teammates had shown.

"For them to play with 12 for 20 minutes, defend their line and for it to come down to the last minute and a half, it's heartbreaking," he said.

"But I was extremely proud of the boys as well."

On the night, Ponga had contributed 13 carries for 121 metres, a line-break assist, four tackle-busts and successfully defused three kicks before his early exit.

When asked directly whether his actions had cost Queensland the match, Ponga took a long pause before responding.

"At the end of the day, it was my action that forced the boys to work extra hard. S*** happens," he said.

"I do hope he's [Tolutau Koula] okay," Ponga said.

"I've been through that process myself."

Ponga, who watched the second half from the coaches' box, told NRL.com he firmly believed the series remains well within reach.

Queensland will have to wait for Game Two on June 17 in Melbourne, one game down in the series, though they depart Sydney with quiet confidence.