For a club that has endured its share of turbulent years, the emergence of homegrown talent through its own pathways has become one of the most encouraging signs of life at Concord.

The latest chapter in that story has a name: Heamasi Makasini.

The Wests Tigers have moved swiftly to lock away one of their most exciting young prospects, confirming the 18-year-old outside back has extended his contract through to the end of the 2029 NRL season, a two-year extension on top of his existing deal, which was set to expire at the end of the 2027 season.

His NRL debut arrived in Round 27 of 2025 against the Gold Coast Titans, and he marked the occasion in the most fitting way possible, crossing for a try on his first appearance in the top grade.

Strong showings in the 2026 Witzer Pre-season Challenge followed, and Makasini carried that momentum into the opening stretch of the new season.

A bone bruising injury on his foot kept the Campbelltown junior sidelined for several weeks, with Makasini set to return against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"I love playing here, and I'm loving being a part of what we're building. It's where I've played all my junior footy, and I want to be a part of bringing the Club success," Makasini said.

"I'm grateful to Benji, the boys and the whole Tigers family for everything they've done for me so far, and I'm so happy to be staying here for another two seasons.

"I'm glad to be back playing this weekend and can't wait to get out there with the boys in front of our home fans."

The Wests Tigers' iconic playmaker and current coach, Benji Marshall, placed great emphasis on character and culture in his rebuilding project, and Makasini fits that blueprint to a tee.

"Heamasi is a special talent who we feel is a big part of our future, and we're looking forward to seeing him develop here," Marshall said.

"I've been impressed with what he's done for us to start the year, making the step up to the NRL week-to-week.

"He's done it playing at centre – one of the hardest positions to defend on the field – and showed his quality at just 18-years-old.

"He's a player that's come right through our system, and I know how much he loves representing the Wests Tigers. We're so happy to have Heamasi and his family with us until 2029."

With the Tigers showing genuine signs of progress in 2026, retaining a player of Makasini's ceiling until the end of the decade is a statement of intent, eliminating rival teams or codes luring him away from Concord.