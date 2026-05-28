Newcastle Knights forward Tyson Frizell is keen to remain in the Hunter beyond this year despite coming off-contract at the end of the 2026 season.

Frizell, who is 34-years old, has been an integral part of the Knights' engine room since his arrival in 2021, and is still enjoying his time playing after 16 seasons at the top grade.

When speaking with the Newcastle Herald, Frizell said he intends to remain at the club and shrugged off suspicions that he may retire at year's end.

"I wasn't too sure at the start of the year, but at this stage of my career I'm really mentally still fresh, the body is pretty good and I'm happy and enjoying footy," Frizell said to the Newcastle Herald.

"While I'm still doing that, I want to be playing footy. For me, I'm not too sure where the future will be, but I'll definitely be playing next year."

Without a contract for next year, Frizell admitted he understands the club may want to go in another direction, but made it clear he is ready for season number 17 if the Knights want to offer an extension.

"I'm not too sure where the club is at just yet, but I want to play next year and I'd love to finish my career here in some sort of capacity," the 34-year-old said.

"I don't want to be moving elsewhere, but I understand what footy clubs can be like if it doesn't suit everyone. Whether it be salary cap, or players coming and going, and spots like that, but ... I still think I'm playing decent enough footy to earn and deserve another contract. We'll see where the future takes me."

Frizell called time on his representative honours in the backend of 2024 to focus on his performances at the Knights. His illustrious list of honours includes 16 matches for the NSW Blues, 14 Tests for Australia, and three games for Tonga.

However, following the hype of the upcoming World Cup in Australia and PNG this year, and the current competitiveness of the international game, he left a daring clue that he may consider a return.

"After the tour over in England with Tonga a few years ago, I said that would be my last representative honour and I'd just focus on club footy," Frizell said.

"It does take its toll, rep footy, especially at my age now.

"I've called it on rep footy, but now I know that I'm coming to the end ... should I just go one more and see if I can play in a World Cup and help the country do something special?

"I guess the door's closed, but it's not fully closed."

The Knights will host the Parramatta Eels on Saturday, which will mark Frizell's 291st match in the NRL.

Frizell will join an elite list of 55 players who have played 300 NRL games, an incredible achievement which, barring injury and selection, will see him hit the milestone against the Raiders in Round 23.