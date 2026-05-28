Ahh the major bye rounds. Such fun!

Focusing on the positives, we only suffered through one genuine blowout this past week. 30 points was the most scored by any team. That feels more normal that the regular half centuries posted in 2026.

The next few rounds are difficult to both watch and rank.

Some teams will rise and fall due to their own results. Some teams may shift despite not playing.

It will all even out over the bye rounds, so stick with us.

Where did your team land after Round 12's round of action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith are, clearly, the best team in the competition right now. Ten wins and just the one loss has them sitting extremely pretty.

Nathan Cleary is leading the Dally M race while Tom Jenkins already has a ridiculous 18 tries. Dylan Edwards leads the run metres. This side is stacked!

Ivan Cleary has shown he doesn't mind resting players during the rep period, so the next few weeks could be slightly bumpy. It won't change anything to be honest.

2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors put the Dragons away, in horror conditions, with ease on Saturday evening. The 30 points to 12 victory saw three players cross for try doubles.

They sit second with nine wins and only the two losses. They have scored the most points in the competition and have the second best points differential. Not bad.

The biggest game of the season awaits on Sunday night as the Warriors play the Panthers in a top of the table clash. Origin will play a big part in the makeup of the sides, but I still cannot wait.

3. Manly Sea Eagles (3)

Manly's 12-10 win over the Titans on Saturday night was far from their most convincing of the season, but banked two vita competition points all the same.

The change in this club since Kieran Foran was appointed as coach is impossible to describe in such a short format. They are literally a different side. Fozball rules!

They'll likely be sans their two Origin reps when they run out against Cronulla on Friday night. The game could be anything but Manly will be confident.

4. Sydney Roosters (4)

The Roosters are a different team in 2026. Dally Cherry-Evans signing has helped re invent them and has them as second favourites to win the competition.

Seven wins and three losses has them sitting third heading into Origin One. They will be well represented in the interstate clash.

The Chooks are in Melbourne on Saturday night for what should be the game of the round. They'll be confident regardless of which Origin stars back up.

5. Newcastle Knights (6)

The Newcastle Knights have been arguably the competition's biggest shocks in 2026. They are worlds apart from their 2025 selves.

Dylan Brown and Sandon Smith have been brilliant signings while Greg Marzhew and Dom Young have returned to their very best. The forwards are dominant, the halves are creative and the backs are scoring tries for fun.

They host the Eels on Saturday afternoon in a game that looks a matter of "Knights by how many?" At no stage last season were you able to ask that question.

6. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys count mount their own argument for being 2026's surprise packet. Todd Payten looked gone in the pre-season. He's about to re-sign long term.

Tom Chester and Jaxon Purdue have been revelations all season. Scott Drinkwater must be close to the Dally M leader spot.

They're away to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon and will be confident of another win following their brilliant 30-18 win over the Bunnies last Sunday afternoon.

7. The Dolphins (8)

The Dolphins incredible win over Canberra sees them enter their second bye with six wins and five losses.

This can can be super enjoyable to watch, but must be equally frustrating to support. They look set for a genuine Finals tilt in 2026.

The bye this weekend allows their Origin stars, and there are plenty of them, to rest up. The next few weeks will be difficult but they're 1-0 in the Origin period thus far.

8. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

The Bunnies were pretty good despite a 30-18 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Rookie Talanoa Penitani crossed for a dream double on debut.

Souths have six wins and five losses, which is a perfect snapshot of their season to date. They've been more good than bad, and look to have another gear in them.

A bye this weekend brings them another game close to the return of a few players. Namely Latrell Mitchell, who has been absolutely brilliant in 2026.

9. Brisbane Broncos (9)

The reigning Premiers have seemingly set to "random" during 2026. Incredible wins, dismal losses, almost in equal quantity.

Injuries haven't helped but five wins through 11 games, and an 11th place ladder spot currently aren't what was expected. They'll need a big improvement post Origin One.

A rare Sunday afternoon game against the hapless Dragons shouldn't pose any issues, even with Origin stars backing up.

10. Cronulla Sharks (10)

The Sharks are routinely the most difficult team to rank on a week to week basis. One week they are irresistible. The next week they are impossible.

Five wins vs. five losses. 34 points differential. Star players great on some days, poor on others. I cannot get a read on this side right now.

Friday night's game against the Sea Eagles, at home, will be played in difficult conditions and post Origin. Could be literally anything.

11. Wests Tigers (12)

I don't love moving teams up while they're on losing streaks, but I just feel that Tigers fans should be happier than Storm fans right now.

The Tigers started 2026 brilliantly but their depth has been tested, and soundly beaten, in recent recents, following injuries to top stars.

They have a brilliant opportunity to return to winning ways against the Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Apisai Koroisau, Alex Twal and Jahream Bula are all back on deck.

12. Melbourne Storm (11)

No team has underachieved in 2026 quite like the Melbourne Storm. Their loss to the Dogs on Friday night comes with many mitigating factors but the snapshot of the first 12 rounds is not good.

Four wins and eight losses seems unfathomable when it comes to the Storm. You never count Melbourne out but Finals look a long way off as it stands.

Craig Bellamy's men host the Roosters on Saturday night in what should be a brilliant game. A lot will depend on how the Origin stars pull up on both sides of the contest.

13. Canberra Raiders (13)

The one argument I'll hear for a more disappointing season than Melbourne comes via last year's Minor Premiers, the Canberra Raiders.

Their 30-22 loss to the Dolphins was another bad night on the job as the Raiders fell to an unrecognisable Dolphins outfit. Yes they were missing players but nowhere near to the same extreme.

They host the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. This is as must win a game as you'll see in Round 13 of any season. Both teams will be heavily Origin influenced

14. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

The Bulldogs recorded their first win since Round Six in defeating the Storm on Friday night. Matt Burton was brilliant on the night and earned a very late Origin recall.

The win aside, the Dogs have massively underperformed in 2026. Four wins is not good enough for a side which promised so much. There's still plenty of time to turn it around though.

Their hosts on Saturday evening, the Wests Tigers, will welcome back some serious cattle, but the Dogs cannot lose this game if they are serious.

15. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels horror season went from very bad to even worse with the injury to Mitchell Moses while in Origin camp.

Just the four wins and a points differential of negative 144 points makes for difficult reading in a season that promised far more.

Parramatta start as huge outsiders in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon. They simply have to find a way to cause the upset here.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans new era has started slowly but it was never going to be a quick fix.

They were pretty good, in horror conditions, against Manly on Saturday night. The 12-10 loss had a series of positives, which is what it's about now.

A bye this weekend probably doesn't fall at the best time given the Titans aren't as Origin depleted as a lot of other sides.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

What can be said about the Dragons that hasn't already been said? I almost feel bad for their fans at this stage.

Another less than stellar "effort" saw them played off their own park by the far superior Warriors.

This version of the Red V is on track for a historically terrible season. We are talking all time bad.