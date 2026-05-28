With the opening State of Origin clash coming to a close in dramatic fashion with a James Tedesco try in the dying stages, there are plenty of talking points out of the match. The Queensland Maroons came out of the blocks firing, but a decisive send-off to Kalyn Ponga changed the landscape and the NSW Blues came marching downhill to finish the contest in a 22-20 win with a Nathan Cleary conversion.

We can now turn our attention towards Game 2 in Melbourne, and the burning questions that are on everyone's mind following a thriller at Accor Stadium in front of 80,000-odd fans.

Does Payne Haas come right in?

It was no secret that the Maroons' engine room absolutely dominated the Blues' forwards in the opening quarter of the match, which saw them skip out to a 20-0 lead. Consequently, the starting two props for NSW in Addin Fonua-Blake and Mitch Barnett looked gassed following all the defensive work they had to endure early.

With Barnett only playing six matches following an ACL injury return, it could be wise for Laurie Daley to look at swapping him with Payne Haas. The Brisbane enforcer is the best forward in the game, and his motor genuinely defies physics given his frame and size.

Given Jacob Saifiti didn't get a run because of injuries to the outside backs, it could see Barnett revert to the interchange bench and have a damaging one-two punch of Haas and Fonua-Blake to set the tone early in Melbourne.

Koula or McLean?

Unfortunately for Tolutau Koula, the turning point of the match was when he came off the field. The decision to send off Kalyn Ponga changed the momentum, and the Blues were running downhill from there.

Casey McLean came on to replace Koula and absolutely killed it. He was getting good ball in excellent field position, which was a by-product of the momentum swing. Koula did great yardage work, was solid under the high ball and came up with a crucial try-saver on Robert Toia. He was exceptional in a team that was being suffocated until he came off. Koula failed his HIA and therefore will miss the next two games for the Manly Sea Eagles due to the 11-day standdown.

Will Daley reward Koula for his yardage work and safety under the high ball? Or will McLean get the nod, as he came on when the tide changed and the Blues were running downhill and absolutely killed it? Koula will also not have a chance to audition for Manly before Game 2 selection, playing into McLean's hands for a shot at a starting spot.

Should QLD have held on?

Queensland was almost perfect. They played at a high completion rate in the first half and controlled the game beautifully in typical Origin fashion. The Ponga send off was genuinely the reason the Blues won the match, given their poor start had them on the back-foot.

They were up against it, playing a man down, 80,000 fans screaming against them. It would have been a tough ask. Whether they will make changes to Game 2 is unknown, but Slater should reflect on how to work on holding on in those tough situations rather than chop and change his side too much. Across the board, the QLD side was excellent. Walker and Munster are extremely unlucky to be walking away as a losing halves pairing, with the way they controlled things. Walker for 65 minutes was the best player on the field, and I was completely expecting him to walk away with the man of the match honours.

Where does this leave Moses?

Strange had a 10/10 debut and cemented himself in Origin folklore with an outstanding display. It is even more incredible when you remember he only came into the starting side one day before kick-off, amazing stuff. The Origin rule, as old as time, is that you shouldn't change a winning side. Although it applies differently here due to the extraordinary circumstances where the Blues definitely weren't the better side on the day, and probably didn't deserve to win for how much ball they coughed up in the first half.

Does this mean it is Strange's jersey for Game 2? Or will Daley revert back to plan A with Moses as five-eighth to Cleary? The Maroons read the Blues' game plan well. On the fifth tackle, Cleary to kick high to Cobbo. It happened like clockwork and became recognisable for the Maroons. Cleary was the only kicking option, and it happened all night. With Moses, it gives the Blues an added level of attacking threat off the boot, which may be what Daley wants to explore in Game 2.

It would be a great shame to see Strange revert back to the bench after the performance he had though, and interesting few weeks at Raiders clubland to see the heights Strange can reach.

Will Slater bring Walsh onto the six-man bench?

Hindsight is a crazy thing. In Game 1 2024, many called for Slater's head when he announced Cobbo on his four-man bench with Reece Walsh at fullback. It turned out to be a masterstroke in the context of the match, with Joseph-Akuso Suaalii being sent off for high contact on Walsh early in the game. The Maroons could easily adapt with Cobbo going to the wing and Tabuai-Fidow moving to fullback, and the Maroons ran away with the win quite easily without leaving second gear.

Now imagine if Walsh was picked for this year's Game 1? Ponga is sent off, Walsh to fullback. It would have been a smoother transition and could have been the difference in the Maroons holding on. Capewell, who played centre in the final 20 minutes, struggled to handle Staggs, which opened up plenty of attacking opportunities for the Blues to strike.

Walsh's individual brilliance can change the tide of the game, and if heavy momentum swings from the Blues are taking place, Walsh has the pure x-factor to restore the swing and make something brilliant happen. I suspect Slater may pull the trigger with Walsh given the circumstances playing out in the opening fixture.