Interstate, or even international travel, is part and parcel of life in the NRL.

Some clubs have a lot further to travel than others, but even at this stage of the season, every club will need to head to the airport again at least once between now and the end.

To assist you with forward planning and booking flights, Zero Tackle has run the rule over every club's fixture list to identify the one trip you should make over the second half of 2026.

Brisbane Broncos

Round 20, vs Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, Sydney

The Panthers are the team to beat in 2026, and in what will be the second grand final rematch between the two sides, this trip to Sydney could be unmissable as the Broncos get back to full strength and look to rip in after the Origin period.

Canberra Raiders

Round 16, vs Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park, Melbourne

One of the NRL's sneaky good games on a consistent basis in recent years has been the green machine trying to topple their southern rivals. They will have another good crack at it in Round 16, with Melbourne in and out of form this season.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Round 22, vs Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park, Melbourne

The Bulldogs have been one of the disappointments this year, and so too have the Storm. By Round 22, we are going to have a pretty good idea whether either team are a realistic shot at the finals, and this could be a statement game for either club if they are going to.

Cronulla Sharks

Round 18, vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Sharks head into the second half of the season with considerable questions over the first half of the year. Some good performances. Some shoddy ones. They have had mixed results in Brisbane over the years, but this could be a real opportunity for the Sharks to pick up two vital points.

Gold Coast Titans

Round 21, vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Jubilee Stadium, Kogarah

The Titans have had a pretty difficult season so far, and that is unlikely to change, but if they were circling games they go into as favourites, this Round 21 clash against the Dragons might top the lot.

Manly Sea Eagles

Round 23, vs Melbourne Storm at HBF Park, Perth

The Sea Eagles face the daunting prospect of trips to Perth and Auckland in the final month of the season, but the one to the west is one of the better chances for fans to experience something different - and one of those modern rivalries that always seems to dish up something straight out of left-field.

Melbourne Storm

Round 26, vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Storm have plenty of intriguing away games over the run home, and all of them require a visit to the airport. It's Round 26 they will have marked down, though. Against the grand finalists, and in one of the NRL's modern rivalry clashes.

New Zealand Warriors

Round 25, vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium, Sydney

The Warriors cross the Tasman fairly regularly, but they might have pencilled in their flight for Round 25 against the Rabbitohs at the Olympic Stadium as one they can't miss - or lose.

Newcastle Knights

Round 22 vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Knights have been up and down a little bit to start 2026, but probably, on the whole, going better than one might have expected before the opening kick-off of the campaign. This trip to Brisbane could be a real indicator of how they are tracking ahead of the finals.

North Queensland Cowboys

Round 16, vs New Zealand Warriors at One NZ Stadium, Christchurch

Christchurch is not a regular NRL venue, and nor is it one that'll be overly easy to do from Townsville, but this is the sort of game the Cowboys need to win if they are going to play finals footy, and it could be a cracker.

Parramatta Eels

Round 25, vs The Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Eels only have to board a flight once more in 2026, and it's to head north where they will clash with the Dolphins in Round 25. The lack of options makes this an easy call, but if they can find a way to turn things around, then it could also be a crunch game for the blue and gold.

Penrith Panthers

Round 17, vs North Queensland Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

You'd be lying if you're a Panthers fan and said this one was locked into your calendar before the season got underway, but the Cowboys have caught fire, Townsville is a tough road trip, and something a bit different for a lot of footy fans. The stadium is also well worth checking out if you haven't made it there yet.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Round 26, vs Gold Coast Titans at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

The Rabbitohs only have one major road trip left in 2026, and it's in Queensland. As the weather turns up north, there would be few things most would rather do than jet off to the glitter strip for a few days, watch their team win and get in some early time on the beach.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Round 20, vs New Zealand Warriors at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

The Dragons don't have to do all that much travelling over the closing stages of the campaign, but their trip to Auckland in Round 20 might be a chance for fans to see something different. St George have struggled this year, but a flight to Auckland has seen the best of them over the journey, with the Dragons winning six of their first eight at the venue since the turn of the century.

Sydney Roosters

Round 22, vs North Queensland Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

The Roosters are a side bound for the finals, but they will put themselves to the test in Round 22 when they travel to Townsville. After a surprise loss to the Cowboys at Magic Round, there could be a bit of feeling in this one for the tri-colours.

The Dolphins

Round 24, vs Manly Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park, Brookvale

The Dolphins have underperformed over the first half of the year, but there is a feeling they are about to come home with a very wet sail. Their trip to play the high-flying Sea Eagles in Round 24 will be one fans can get around with a feeling of confidence.

Wests Tigers

Round 26, vs North Queensland Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

The Tigers only have one major road trip left in 2026, and it comes in Round 26 against the Cowboys. That is a good thing for fans. The 2005 grand finalists have developed something of a rivalry in recent years, and their games have had a habit of dishing up wild scorelines.