The St George Illawarra Dragons have expressed interest in Jake Averillo, who is suddenly facing an unclear future at the Dolphins.

The centre, who can also play fullback, wing or in the halves, has been one of the most important figures for the Dolphins since his arrival at the club from the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2024 campaign.

Finding a permanent home in Kristian Woolf's side, Averillo, through other signings, suddenly faces the very real prospect of not being in the best 17 for the 2026 season.

That comes with the breakout form of Trai Fuller, the signing of Selwyn Cobbo, and no other players leaving the club.

As it stands, the Dolphins have all of Trai Fuller, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako (who is the goal-kicker and hasn't missed a game since joining the Dolphins ahead of their inaugural season), Jack Bostock, Herbie Farnworth, off-season recruit Cobbo, and youngsters Tevita Naufahu and LJ Nonu.

Ultimately nine players do not fit into five spots, and reports first emerged over the weekend that, despite being contracted for 2026, English Super League clubs were sniffing around with a potential chance of the back being released immediately.

A release to England would see Averillo become one of the best players in the competition on the other side of the world, but now there is a chance he remains in the NRL with another club.

Zero Tackle have learnt Shane Flanagan and his recruitment staff at the St George Illawarra Dragons are interested in Averillo, although it's understood those conversations have not gone beyond preliminary discussions at this stage, with no offer tabled.

It's also unclear the Dolphins' true appetite to release Averillo, with the club yet to comment publicly on the rumours.

As it stands, Averillo is contracted with the Redcliffe-based outfit through to the end of 2026, and could be targeted by the Perth Bears for their inaugural season in 2027.

The Bears have had a difficult start to their first recruitment window, with three potential targets in Jayden Campbell, Beau Fermor and Jye Gray all re-signing in recent days with their current clubs.

The Bears are unlikely to be the only club interested in a player like Averillo given his enormous versatility and talent, and a move back to Sydney may appeal, with the consistent backline force a Canterbury Bulldogs junior.

The Dragons have Moses Suli and Valentine Holmes on their roster to play in the centres, as well as youngsters Hayden Buchanan and Nick Tsougranis, but the Red V have significant questions over their wingers and halves.

With Christian Tuipulotu's hamstrings struggling, and Tyrell Sloan on the outer, the Dragons could look to move Valentine Holmes to the wing, or even play Averillo there, while in the halves, Daniel Atkinson arrives from the Cronulla Sharks, with Kyle Flanagan and Lyhkan King-Togia seemingly fighting over a single spot, but neither putting together convincing 2025 campaigns.