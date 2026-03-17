The Perth Bears have added their 16th signing for 2027, with English international Mikolaj Oledzki to become the latest Super League player to try his hand in the NRL.\n\nA three-year contract will ensure he becomes a Bear in 2027, 2028 and 2029.\n\nThe prop forward, who was born in Poland but has played nine Tests for England between 2021 and 2025 (including against Australia during the Ashes series), has played the majority of his Super League career for the Leeds Rhinos, who he has been with since 2017.\n\nHe has had short stints on loan with the Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers, but has 157 games in Rhinos colours of his 182 in the Super League.\n\nA consistent prop now aged 27, Oledzki will look to follow in the footsteps of a number of English forwards who have made a successful transition into the NRL in recent times with the competition's newest franchise.\n\n“Mik is a dynamic player who has established himself as one of the consistent prop forwards in the Super League competition,” Perth Bears Head Coach Mal Meninga said in a statement confirming the news.\n\n“I've admired his game for a long time, and I am thrilled to welcome Mik and his young family to Western Australia in 2027.”\n\nOledzki joins James McDonnell and Harry Newman as the other English internationals who have signed with the Bears.\n\nCURRENT BEARS BEST 17, SQUAD TRACKER, RUMOURS\n\nOledzki said he has wanted to test himself in the NRL for some time.\n\n“It's been an ambition of mine to test myself in the NRL and I am delighted to have the opportunity to do it with Mal Meninga and the Perth Bears,” Oldezki said.\n\n“The roster is starting to take shape and it's exciting to think about playing in front of our fans in Perth. I've been told they are a loyal and passionate group.\n\n“Most of all, I'm excited about the opportunity to bring my family over to Western Australia.\n\n“Growing up in Poland I would never have thought I'd have the opportunity to live in Perth, but rugby league has given me that chance. I love this game and will be giving it my all for the Bears in 2027 and beyond.”