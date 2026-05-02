The NRL's Match Review Committee has come down on two young guns from the respective matches on Friday night.

The two players face no threat of a ban, with only fines issued for their various incidents.

In the dying stages of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and North Queensland Cowboys clash, Bulldogs winger Jonathan Sua clipped Tom Chester high, resulting in a grade-1 careless high tackle charge.

It will see Sua booked $1000 or bumped up to $1500 if he fights the charge at the panel and loses his claim.

In the following match, Dolphins young gun Kulikefu Finefeuiaki was charged for a grade-1 careless high tackle on Melbourne Storm debutant Hugo Peel in the 64th minute.

Similar to Sua, Finefeuiaki also faces a $1000 fine with an early plea, otherwise, he will be charged $1500 if he is found guilty at the panel.

Given the clean record of both players, they were eligible for lower fine amounts as it was their first offence of this kind for 2026.