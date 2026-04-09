The Perth Bears are understood to have identified their next target, with Charlie Staines on the radar for the NRL expansion outfit.

The Bears, as it stands, have 16 signings locked in for their inaugural season and a number more in the pipeline.

Staines, though, could be next, with Wide World of Sports The Mole reporting he is a target of Mal Meninga and his recruitment staff.

Able to play anywhere in the back five, Staines played 39 games for the Penrith Panthers between 2020 and 2022, before he had another 38 with the Wests Tigers between 2023 and 2025.

PERTH BEARS SIGNING TRACKER

After bursting onto the scene with four tries on his NRL debut, he managed to score 39 across his 77 NRL games and has had a healthy start to life in the south of France with the Catalans Dragons, scoring six in eight games.

The outside back has a three-year deal with the English Super League club, but it's understood he has a get-out clause if he is approached for an NRL return.

That would allow him to become a foundation player at the Bears, where he could be signed to a multi-year deal.

It's unclear whether negotiations have commenced, or if they have, what stage they are up to, but it's clear the Bears are still in need of plenty of new faces.

As it stands, they have already signed former Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton from the Super League, as well as non-Australian-born players Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and James McDonnell from the competition.

The club have Nick Meaney, Sean Russell, Luke Laulilii, Chris Vea'ila, Newman and even Siosifa Talakai (although he is more likely to wind up in the forwards) in contention for spots in the back five currently.