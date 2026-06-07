The Queensland Maroons have confirmed their side for Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series, with three changes, including one of them forced.

Bench forward Patrick Carrigan and back Gehamat Shibasaki had to be replaced due to injuries they sustained last weekend during a shock Brisbane Broncos' loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons, while coach Billy Slater has also elected to axe Ezra Mam from his bench after he was dropped by Michael Maguire ahead of Brisbane's clash with the Gold Coast Titans on the weekend.

The back seven - which again features Kalyn Ponga at fullback, Selwyn Cobbo and Jojo Fifita on the wings, Robert Toia and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the centres, and Cameron Munster to pair Sam Walker in the halves, remains the same as Game 1.

Thomas Flegler and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will again start at prop, with Harry Grant at dummy half, but Reuben Cotter no longer starts in the second-row.

Instead, he moves to lock, with Max Plath - who is also the back-up dummy half in the side - shuffling to the bench. Briton Nikora, expected by some to be axed for Game 2, takes over a spot in the second-row alongside New Zealand Warriors veteran Kurt Capewell.

Lindsay Collins and Trent Loiero retain their bench spots, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki coming onto the bench as Carrigan's replacement, although the duo will ultimately play different roles.

Reece Walsh and Murray Taulagi take the remaining bench spots, meaning Queensland will run without a specialist half on the six-man bench, with Heilum Luki named the 20th man.

Walsh had been axed for Origin 1 and will only get onto the field in Game 2 if Queensland need quick points or there are injuries in the back seven, while Taulagi, a long-term Origin player, has been battling with injuries and will only play if there are injuries to one of the centre or wing duos.

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Game 2 will be played next Wednesday, the 17th of June, in Melbourne.

QLD Maroons team for Game 2

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Dolphins)

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

5. Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

6. Cameron Munster (c) (Melbourne Storm)

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

8. Tom Flegler (Dolphins)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

12. Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

13. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Interchange

14. Max Plath (Dolphins)

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins)

17. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

18. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

19. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Reserve

20. Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)