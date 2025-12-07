A week after confirming their maiden four signings - Emarly Bitungane, Harry Newman, Luke Smith and Toby Sexton - Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga has confirmed that they would love to secure the services of Sexton's former halves partner Matt Burton.

Although he technically can't speak with rival teams until November 1 in 2026 due to being contracted for another two seasons, Burton's future has been the subject of the rumour mill for several months following the arrival of Lachlan Galvin and the emergence of Mitchell Woods.

A two-time NSW Blues representative and five-time international for Australia, he has been one of the club's best since his arrival in 2022, but has found himself linked with the NRL's newest expansion side, the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys.

After securing his former halves partner in Toby Sexton on a two-year contract, Perth Bears coach Mal Meninga has now confirmed for the first time that the club would be interested in reuniting the two players.

However, a move to the Bears is unlikely - at least for the start of the 2027 NRL season.

“Of course we would like to have Matt Burton in our team but from everything we have been told he's happy at the Bulldogs," Meninga told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“If that would change at any point, of course we would want to speak to him, but we've got no indication that he is looking to leave that club.”

The statement from Meninga comes after Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo and the club's GM of Football, Phil Gould, slammed rumours that Burton could be on the move away from Belmore.

"I don't know where that's coming from. We've spoke to Burto about that and he's got no idea where it's coming from. I've got no idea where it's come from," Ciraldo said on Kenty Primetime.

"I've known Burto for a long time and he's still evolving his game as well. He's still young by playmaking standards, and whether he's playing five-eighth (or) centre, he did a great job of that in the finals series.

"We love having him there and it's never been discussed that he's moving on from his end or our end."