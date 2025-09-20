Despite his role as Belmore's favourite son, a ton of chatter has floated around Canterbury Bulldogs star Matt Burton's potential departure in 2025, with a possible move on the horizon for the 25-year-old.\r\n\r\nHe is currently contracted until the end of 2027, but should he be made available, several clubs would be vying for his signature.\r\n\r\nThese are the four most suitable destinations for Burton, should he be let go from the Bulldogs.\r\nParramatta Eels\r\nA link-up between the Parramatta Eels and Matt Burton would be a match made in rugby league heaven.\r\n\r\nThe Eels are reeling off the departure of Dylan Brown, and while the club has proclaimed their faith in young gun Joash Papalii, he's no Burton. Slotting him in alongside Mitchell Moses in the halves would rival the likes of Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster as the best halves pairings in the NRL.\r\n\r\nThe 'Burton Bomb' is a lethal weapon on its own, but pair it with a top-three halfback in the competition, and you've got a scary sight for opposing defences.\r\n\r\nPotential spine with Matt Burton:\r\n1. Isaiah Iongi\r\n6. Matt Burton\r\n7. Mitchell Moses\r\n9. Tallyn Da Silva\r\nNew Zealand Warriors\r\nIf Burton is open to an overseas switch, he would have the love and support of an entire nation with a shift over to the New Zealand Warriors.\r\n\r\nThe Warriors are building a very impressive squad over in New Zealand, with breakout star halfback Luke Metcalf leading the charge.\r\n\r\nIf the Bulldogs' five-eighth was able to play his best rugby league alongside Toby Sexton, his potential is limitless alongside Metcalf. While the 'Wahs' have plenty of halves options in their ranks, none would rival the star power or ability that Burton would bring.\r\n\r\nSigning a star of Burton's calibre would almost act as the final piece of the puzzle for the Warriors, with the club missing a little bit of X factor to rival the best clubs in premiership contention.\r\n\r\nPotential spine with Matt Burton:\r\n1. Taine Tuaupiki\/ Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad\r\n6. Matt Burton\r\n7. Luke Metcalf\r\n9. Wayde Egan\r\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\r\nThe bond between Burton and his departing teammate and former co-captain, Reed Mahoney, is immense. If the Bulldogs' star wants to keep playing alongside his trusty hooker, a move to Townsville could make a lot of sense.\r\n\r\nRemoving the Mahoney factor at play, lining up next to one of the best halfbacks in the NRL, Tom Dearden, is sure to be an exciting prospect for Burton.\r\n\r\nThe spark Burton could bring to Todd Payten's squad could be the lift they need to return to their 2022 purple patch, and could round out their spine perfectly, having missed out on Sydney Roosters half Sandon Smith.\r\n\r\nBurton's defence would also be a substantial upgrade for this Cowboys outfit, and could be the perfect slot-in for the 12th-worst side in 2025.\r\n\r\nPotential spine with Matt Burton:\r\n1. Scott Drinkwater\r\n6. Matt Burton\r\n7. Tom Dearden\r\n9. Reed Mahoney\r\nPerth Bears\r\nBurton to the Perth Bears would be a mammoth pickup for incoming coach Mal Meninga, who is preparing a treasure chest for his new club's first marquee signing.\r\n\r\nThis move, if it were to eventuate, would be for 2027. The appeal of this move for Burton would be immense, as his arrival in Perth would make him the club's instant No. 1 guy, with the rest of the side likely to be crafted around him.\r\n\r\nBurton would likely see a hefty increase from his current $750,000 salary, with less pressure from other stars to retain his spot.