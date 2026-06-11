The Perth Bears continue their signing spree, landing prestigious young talent Mason Barber on a three-year deal starting in 2027.
Barber is a product of the North Queensland Cowboys system and a graduate from the highly successful Keebra Park State High School, which saw him don Australian Schoolboys honours in 2024.
The 19-year-old prospect has played 10 games for the Mackay Cutters this season, recording 36 tackle breaks, six try assists and averaging 119 metres per game.
Hailing from the northern region of New Zealand, Barber spent over a year out of the game following a nasty shoulder injury in 2024, but has bounced back with elite form for the Cowboys feeder club.
One of Queensland's top young prospects will join Apa Twidle out west to form a long-term succession plan and a lethal combination at the Perth Bears.
Barber possesses raw skill, speed and power, shown in the NRL preseason trials this year with the Cowboys playing in the fullback position, with coach Mal Meninga expecting him to hit the ground running when he lands in Western Australia.