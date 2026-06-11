The Perth Bears continue their signing spree, landing prestigious young talent Mason Barber on a three-year deal starting in 2027.

Barber is a product of the North Queensland Cowboys system and a graduate from the highly successful Keebra Park State High School, which saw him don Australian Schoolboys honours in 2024.

The 19-year-old prospect has played 10 games for the Mackay Cutters this season, recording 36 tackle breaks, six try assists and averaging 119 metres per game.

Hailing from the northern region of New Zealand, Barber spent over a year out of the game following a nasty shoulder injury in 2024, but has bounced back with elite form for the Cowboys feeder club.

One of Queensland's top young prospects will join Apa Twidle out west to form a long-term succession plan and a lethal combination at the Perth Bears.

Barber possesses raw skill, speed and power, shown in the NRL preseason trials this year with the Cowboys playing in the fullback position, with coach Mal Meninga expecting him to hit the ground running when he lands in Western Australia.

“Mason is a sublimely talented player who has been on our radar for a long time now,” Meninga said in a statement.

“He has the skill and character to make an impact for us right away while also becoming a cornerstone for the club for years to come.

“We have been deliberate in recruiting young players from good systems who we believe can become long-term first-grade players.

“Mason fits that mould perfectly, and I look forward to welcoming him and his family over to Western Australia .”

The Bears added that there will be more signing announcements coming over the next few weeks to bolster their inaugural squad.

The signing of Barber eases the pressure on the expansion club, given there has been some noise surrounding their ability to recruit talent to the other side of the country.

Following Barber's official announcement, we can expect the Bears to announce Jamie Humphreys to the club shortly, who reportedly signed a multi-year deal in May.