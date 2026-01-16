The Perth Bears have continued their strong recruitment drive ahead of their inaugural NRL campaign, securing the signature of promising young outside back Luke Laulilii on a two-year deal.\n\nLaulilii becomes the 13th player to commit to the Bears for their debut 2027 season, capping off a monumental week for the club as it builds the foundations of its first NRL squad.\n\nAt just 19, he is currently the youngest signing in the Bears' growing roster.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_226825" align="alignnone" width="2560"] Luke Laulilli in action. (Photo: Flickr- @NAPARAZZI)[\/caption]\n\nSpeaking after signing, Laulilii said the move to Perth presented an opportunity to further develop his game.\n“The Perth Bears provide an opportunity for me to continue to develop my game and take it to the next level,” Laulilii said.\n“I'm excited about the prospect of playing in front of the fans in Perth. \n“I know how much they love their sport and it's a privilege to be part of a rugby league team that represents the people of Western Australia.”\nHead coach Mal Meninga welcomed Laulilii to the club, praising his versatility and potential.\n“Luke is a very talented and athletic outside back who will provide us plenty of options,” Meninga said.\n“He's a fantastic finisher and strong defender. I'm sure he will continue to develop this season and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Western Australia.”\nPerth Bears General Manager of Football David Sharpe echoed those sentiments, describing Laulilii as an exciting addition to the club's future plans.\n“Luke is an exciting prospect, and we're very happy to have secured him for the next two seasons,” Sharpe said.\nThe versatile 19-year-old debuted in first grade for the Wests Tigers in 2024 and has since made nine NRL appearances, scoring four tries. \nCapable of playing across the backline, Laulilii is regarded as an exciting long-term prospect with strong athleticism and finishing ability.