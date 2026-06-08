Penrith Panthers outside back Casey McLean is set to be cleared for the second game of the 2026 State of Origin series despite suffering an ankle injury on Sunday afternoon during a thrashing win over the Wests Tigers.

McLean landed awkwardly on his ankle after collecting a ball and was taken from the ground for treatment in considerable pain.

He appeared to be moving without too much issue on the sidelines during the back-end of the second half though, and a feared syndesmosis injury was seemingly taken off the table by coach Ivan Cleary at the post-match press conference, with the long-term Penrith boss confirming medical staff believed that was 'in tact'.

McLean has since been cleared of any serious damage, with News Corp reporting Penrith officials will clear him to be selected for Game 2 of the Origin series, to be played next Wednesday evening at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

McLean played from the bench in the series opener, coming onto the park after Tolutau Koula was wiped out by Kalyn Ponga.

Despite playing against 12, McLean was among the best for the Blues as they mounted a dramatic comeback against the Maroons to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

There have been calls for McLean to start in Game 2, however, it's believed he will be retained on the bench, with Laurie Daley not likely to change his starting back five.

The Blues side for Game 2, which is also reportedly set to feature Dylan Lucas in a debut from the bench, will be named on Monday evening.