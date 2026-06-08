Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has refused to throw the toys out of the cot despite his side's collapse in State of Origin 1, making just one unforced change to go with two forced ones.

The trip to Melbourne is must-win for the men from north of the Tweed, and Slater is backing predominantly the same group as he did for the opener in Sydney.

But has he got it right?

Here are all the big talking points.

VIEW THE FULL QUEENSLAND TEAM FOR GAME 2 HERE

Is the bench balance right?

They aren't the changes that are going to dominate headlines, but Reece Walsh and Murray Taulagi - two previous Origin campaigners - coming in for Ezra Mam and the injured Gehamat Shibasaki will leave Queensland potentially a little bit vulnerable.

Walsh is an out and out fullback, and while the argument could have been made in Game 1 he was needed for that exact purpose, the fact of the matter is that the Maroons have Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who can shuffle to the back, and Slater made a coaching error in Game 1 by not using Gehamat Shibasaki after the send off.

To now double down and have two players in Walsh and Taulagi that both cover the back five positions is an almighty risk.

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If either Cameron Munster or Sam Walker were to cop an early injury, it would leave Queensland needing to shuffle Kalyn Ponga, who is untried at halfback and has very little in the way of positive experiences at five-eighth, into the halves.

In short, Slater's move to not have a specialist half on the back is one that could very easily backfire.

A deserved debut for Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, but how is he not starting?

One of the great oversights for Game 1 was Slater not picking Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, although he sat in camp as 20th man and would no doubt have learnt plenty across the week and a half from some of the game's best.

He moves onto the bench for Game 2, effectively replacing Patrick Carrigan, with a reshuffled starting side ensuring Queensland still have a decent mix of middle and edge forwards.

What doesn't make sense is how Slater has determined Finefeuiaki is only worthy of a bench spot, while Briton Nikora is promoted to start.

His form leading into the series opener was average at best, and it's not as if he set the world on fire during that match. His involvement simply wasn't at a high enough level.

That has now been rewarded with a promotion, and while it has to be acknowledged he played quite well against the Dragons on Sunday, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Heilum Luki, who is the new 20th man, were surely more deserving of spots.

Kalyn Ponga had to stay at fullback

Ponga's send off, a crazy moment of intent where he led with the shoulder, dominated the talking points coming out of the series opener, and with good reason.

If Queensland kept 13 on the field, you'd have to assume they would have won.

Nothing is for certain in rugby league, but it's hard to see where the Blues were finding three tries in an even contest.

Despite that, Ponga had a very strong first hour. He was involved in everything, looked every part the Queensland attack leader and barely put a foot wrong - certainly no more than any other option would have.

Dropping him because of one moment would have provided a sense of uncertainty around the Maroons, from the leadership down to the playing group.

It would've an admission that really, they didn't know who their best fullback was going into the opener. By sticking with Ponga, it confirms Queensland have a very clear game plan that will be built around the spine, and that they back the group to get over the line in Melbourne.

It was the only move Slater could have made at the back.

Should Murray Taulagi have forced his way in?

We have already spoken regarding Taulagi's selection on the bench, but there is also an argument to say he should have forced his way into the starting side.

It has to be acknowledged he has only played nine games this year, but that's not terribly underdone, particularly when he has played each of the last two games for the Cowboys since returning from a head knock.

He is an experienced Origin campaigner, has barely played a bad game for the Maroons over the years and has been in fine form this year, crossing the tryline ten times and averaging 165 metres per game.

There is almost no doubt if he was fit leading into the series, he would have been a walk up starter, but after missing Game 1 and watching the recalled Selwyn Cobbo be one of Queensland's best, as well as Jojo Fifita do a strong job on debut, Slater decided to stick firm.

It's hard to blame him, but you also could have understood if he made the change.

Who shuts down Cameron Murray?

When you talk about the key turning point of Game 1, the analysis will point towards Kalyn Ponga's send off, and playing against 12 is certainly when the Blues were able to start turning it on.

But there has been another major moment that has seemingly been swept under the rug.

After 20 or so minutes, the Maroons had shot out to an 18-0 lead, benefiting from a lazy Blues middle third, and plenty of errors from their rivals.

But then Cameron Murray came on, and outside of a penalty goal, Queensland didn't score again.

Murray is just that good, and it's why, when I put together my predicted Queensland team Game 2 side last week, I had Tom Gilbert featuring from the bench to replace Trent Loiero. He is the kind of player who is aggressive, can get up in the face of his opponent and, tasked with shutting down Murray, is probably Queensland's best option to make it happen.

Now they will need Reuben Cotter to play big minutes in the middle third to make it happen, or to potentially ask the likes of Lindsay Collins to attempt it, although whether he is agile and fast enough to keep up with Murray is a major discussion point.

Murray is the best lock in the game, and without him, Queensland may well have been a lot further ahead when it came to Ponga's send off in the opener.

Moving Max Plath to the bench a spot-on call

One of the key differences in the Game 1 sides was the lack of a specialist dummy half on the bench for the Maroons.

While it has to be noted the Blues brought Blayke Brailey on to play against 12, his fresh legs and running game would have done plenty of damage either way.

While it was difficult to make the justification to bring Reed Mahoney into the side, it was certainly not difficult to suggest Max Plath coming from the bench allows Queensland far greater versatility.

He can now come on, fresh, later in the game whether it be at dummy half or lock, and his running game will suit the middle period of the contest against tired defenders.

Slater has pulled the right rein here.