The Perth Bears are continuing their successful raid as they build towards their maiden season in the NRL.\n\nBears coach Mal Meninga has made another signing, this time on Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs flyer Jonathan Sua, with Isaac Issa reporting that he has agreed to a four-year deal starting in 2027.\n\nThe length of the contract suggests Meninga sees Sua as a contender to lock down one wing spot long term.\n\nSua has made three appearances for the Bulldogs in the top grade this year and was a standout player in their loss against the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night. \n\nAn elite junior, Sua progressed through the Bulldogs' pathway system, catching the eyes of plenty as an elite finisher.\n\nHe made his NRL debut in the final round of the 2024 season against the North Queensland Cowboys, running for 175 metres. \n\nSua spent 2025 in NSW Cup where he really made a name for himself, recording 15 tries in 21 appearances and knocking down the door for selection in the top grade. \n\nHe has been rewarded for his splendid efforts with a long-term contract and will make the move to the west under Meninga. \n\nThe Bears kick off their official introduction into the NRL in November this year, where the players will start preseason training in preparation for their inaugural season.