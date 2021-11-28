Teams are starting to return to pre-season training, but the signing frenzy is only getting stronger with November 1 now four weeks in the rear-view mirror. Here is all the latest in NRL transfer news and rumours.

Roosters now front-runners for Brandon Smith's signature

Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith is reportedly set to link up with the Sydney Roosters from the 2023 season.

While Smith has toured the North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans, Dolphins and Roosters, it's understood he is swaying to the Roosters with a promise of success, despite a decreased salary from what would be on offer elsewhere.

The Storm will have one final chance to keep Smith when he returns to Melbourne, with his manager wanting a decision by December 7.

OFFICIAL: Titans lock-in Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Gold Coast Titans star Tino Fa’asuamaleaui has made a decision on his next contract, and it's more bad news for the Dolphins.

Fa’asuamaleaui, one of the brightest young forwards in the game and set to hit 50 NRL games the next time he is on-field, has re-signed with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2026 season.

Bulldogs reportedly snap up Reed Mahoney

The Canterbury Bulldogs' signing rage continues to go from strength to strength, with Reed Mahoney the latest signature for the club.

While not yet official, it was reported late in the week that Mahoney has locked in a four-year move to Belmore from the start of the 2023 season, heaping more misery on the Eels' recruitment and retention.

The hooker, who is on the fringe of an Origin debut, will become the third name to exit the blue and gold following Marata Niukore and Isaiah Papali'i.

Three Mahoney replacements offered to Eels

With Reed Mahoney reportedly locked in at the Bulldogs, it hasn't taken long for player managers to begin reaching out to the Eels with options for a replacement.

It has been reported that all of Apisai Koroisau, Reece Robson and Jacob Liddle have been shopped to the club.

Koroisau is the biggest name of the three and is off-contract at the end of 2022 with the Panthers in a similar salary cap position to the Eels, while Robson and Liddle are being forced to share duties at the North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers respectively.

Kieran Foran speculation hosed down by Knights

The Newcastle Knights have trashed rumours that the club would make a shock play for Kieran Foran.

Mitchell Pearce's sudden departure following being granted a release from the club to join the Catalan Dragons in France has left the Knights searching for a replacement halfback.

Foran's name was linked with what would have shaped as a surprise move away from the Sea Eagles this week, while it was also thought the Wests Tigers might have been keen on Foran.

However, the Knights slammed the rumours in a Newcastle Herald report.

OFFICIAL: Felise Kaufusi becomes Dolphins' first signature

The Dolphins have confirmed their first-ever signing ahead of their inception into the NRL for 2023, with Queensland star Felise Kaufusi joining the league newcomers on a three-year deal.

After battling to land a high-profile signature, the Redcliffe-based club have swooped on the Storm forward to kickstart their signing spree.

The dual premiership forward will bring 152 games of NRL experience to the Brisbane club, along with four Tests for Australia and 12 Origin appearances for the Maroons.

Jahrome Hughes makes 180-degree turn on likelihood of taking up player option

It was only a week ago when Jahrome Hughes' manager claimed the star may be unlikely to take up his player option with the Melbourne Storm for 2024 and beyond.

However, those comments were quickly reversed this week, with the Storm being confirmed as well and truly in the hunt for Hughes long-term, although a long-term contract would likely be needed.

"The story last week created a bit of a ruckus but the reality is, it is still a long way off and Jahrome is loyal to Melbourne and happy there," Tim Bartlett said.

"I will go and have a chat to them when things settle down and if we can work out say a five-year deal that will take him to age 32, we may take it."

Warriors enter race for Dylan Brown

The Parramatta Eels are fighting contract battles on multiple fronts, and the latest player weighing up his future is Dylan Brown.

The Parramatta half has a player option in his favour for 2023 on his $700,000 contract, however, it has been reported the New Zealand Warriors are interested in his services.

Brad Arthur's side have already lost Marata Niukore to the Warriors, as well as Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers) and reportedly Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs) for the 2023 season.

OFFICIAL: Patrick Carrigan to stay put as Brisbane revise offer

The Brisbane Broncos have edged out the Dolphins for the services of Patrick Carrigan, re-signing the forward on a new two-year deal.

The contract will see Carrigan remain at the Broncos until at least the end of the 2024 season.

It had been widely reported that Carrigan was one of the key targets for the Dolphins, who enter the competition from the 2023 season, and it appeared as if they may get their man following an initial rejection of a contract extension, however, a revised offer has seen Carrigan agree to stay at Red Hill.

Tigers unwilling to allow Leilua early release

Luciano Leilua has officially linked up with the North Queensland Cowboys on a three-year deal from the start of the 2023 season.

It had been reported earlier in the week that he would be handed an early release to join the Cowboys in 2022, however, the Tigers have seemingly changed their mind.

It's understood the Cowboys has tabled a straight swap for Reece Robson to make the move happen immediately, however, with Jacob Liddle and Jake Simpkin already in the hooking role, it would have made little sense for those at Tigers' HQ.

Nick Cotric set for surprise return home

Nick Cotric is reportedly set for a return to the nation's capital.

In what would be a stunning return to his first NRL club, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive as the Canterbury Bulldogs struggle to keep their salary cap in check.

Following numerous high profile signings, the Bulldogs need to move someone on, and it could be Cotric squeezed out, with the Raiders looking to add depth in their wing and centre options.

Kevin Naiqama set to sign with Roosters

Kevin Naiqama has all but locked in his NRL return, with the Sydney Roosters set to announce the signature in the coming days.

Naiqama was excellent during his most recent rugby league stint with St Helens, and it's thought the Roosters have edged out the Wests Tigers for his signature.

OFFICIAL: Dragons secure future as Jayden Sullivan signs long-term deal

The St George Illawarra Dragons have taken an enormous stride towards securing their future, re-signing Jayden Sullivan on a new three-year deal.

The new deal will see him remain with the famous club until at least the end of 2025.

Sullivan had originally reportedly knocked back a contract extension with the club, however, has now agreed to a new deal.

Josh Hodgson likely to remain in Canberra

Josh Hodgson's mooted move to the Wests Tigers has almost certainly collapsed following reports that talks between the Tigers and Raiders had broken down.

The Raiders reportedly got cold feet over the move with Tom Starling's future uncertain following an off-field incident.

OFFICIAL: Joseph Leilua signs with English second-tier club

Joseph Leilua has confirmed a move to second-tier rugby league in England as he attempts to keep his career going.

Leilua, who is scheduled to make his boxing debut in Australia before linking up with the Featherstone Rovers, was unceremoniously dumped by the Tigers at the end of the 2021 season.

The contract is just for a single year.

Dragons set to sign Falakiko Manu

The Bulldogs salary cap restructure meant plenty of players found themselves without a home for 2022 and beyond, however, young winger Falakiko Manu appears to have signed a new deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

His management company announced through their Instagram during the week that Manu has signed with the Dragons.

No official announcement from the club as yet means it may only be on a development deal.

OFFICIAL: Christian Welch re-signs with Storm

While the Dolphins landed their first signature this week, it was difficult to see it as anything other than a bad week for the club.

Patrick Carrigan and Reed Mahoney were both taken off the market, but so was Melbourne Storm prop Christian Welch, who was another rumoured target.

Welch has instead decided to re-sign with the Storm on a new three-year deal which will see him remain in the Victorian capital until the end of 2025.

Manly to have first crack at Cade Cust if he returns to NRL

Former Manly Sea Eagles' utility Cade Cust has officially joined the Wigan Warriors on a two-year deal from the beginning of the 2022 season.

Released by the Sea Eagles to take up the overseas opportunity, Cust has managed 27 first-grade games in his three-year stint with the Sea Eagles since debuting in the top grade in 2019.

"There is a two-year deal with Wigan, and a third year as a club option. If I am to return back to the NRL, Manly have the first opportunity to negotiate a deal," Cust told the club website.

OFFICIAL: Enari Tuala re-signs with Knights

Enari Tuala has locked in a new two-year deal with the Newcastle Knights.

Tuala, who can play at either centre or wing, has become a mainstay for the Knights since his move to the club ahead of the 2020 season.

The new two-year deal will see Tuala remain in the Hunter until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Christian Crichton set for return to Penrith

Christian Crichton, who is the brother of star centre Stephen, is set to return to Penrith in the 2022 NRL pre-season.

Let go by the Canterbury Bulldogs alongside a host of other players at the end of 2021 as Trent Barrett and Phil Gould orchestrated a roster clean out at Belmore, Crichton will return to his first club on a train and trial deal, according to his management's Instagram account.

