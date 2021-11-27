Parramatta's stocks ahead of the 2023 season appear set to face further tests following the revelation that the New Zealand Warriors are sounding out playmaker Dylan Brown.

While the 21-year-old remains contracted to the Eels for the next 12-months, the lure of a return to his homeland could leave the CommBank Stadium side forced to fill another key slot at the player market.

Reports of the Mount Smart side's interest in the Auckland-born Eel were first made known by Channel 7 affiliated journalist Michelle Bishop when speaking with Andrew Voss on SEN.

Bishop suggested that the Nathan Brown-coached franchise were "keen" on the Whangarei local and that the half was "on their radar".

Although reports of a formal offer from either the Warriors or Parramatta have not been made public knowledge, should the Kiwi club's interest be real, the Eels' recent trend of "low balling" their own may need to be dropped.

Parramatta has already been forced to search for spots across the park ahead of 2023 following the impending departures of Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali’i and Reed Mahoney.

Given the focus their replacements will require, the potential addition of a genuine ball player to this shopping list could see the club's recruiters stretched beyond belief.

Brown is set to earn in the vicinity of $700,000 across the course of next season, but should the lure of multi-year deal arise, a shift back across the ditch could prove too tempting.

However, the youngster does currently hold a player option to return under Brad Arthur for the 2023 season.

Parramatta currently has their focus entirely centred on retaining forward Junior Paulo, as The Dolphins have reportedly expressed their desire to have him join their inagural signing Felise Kaufusi after their next campaigns.

While Bishop held the belief that Paulo would remain loyal to the club that gave him his start in 2013, the Aucklander would have to see a stark improvement in his pay packet to stay on.

“If I’m Parramatta I’m escorting [him] into the boardroom and ask him how much does he want. They’ll have to, they’re in no other position, they’ll have to pay overs for him,” she said.

“I can’t see him moving on to be honest. That’s one player I believe will stay, that’s my gut feeling.”

Still, the journalist also suggested that there was a level of worry within Brad Arthur's changeroom about the club currently selling and not buying.

“I can tell you now there’s some players that are asking ‘please, can we do something? We need to bring someone here'," Bishop divulged.

“That’s what level of conversation that players are getting involved in. They are concerned.”