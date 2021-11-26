Following the news that Reed Mahoney had accepted a big-money deal to become a Bulldog in 2023, Parramatta is now faced with a void at dummy half come the end of next season.

While Mahoney will make the move down the A6 after inking a four-year, $2.4 million deal to join the Belmore club, the Queenslander is still set to play on under Brad Arthur next season.

Still, the 23-year-old's decision to opt-out of signing an extension with the Eels has reportedly left his relationship with his current steward in a precarious position.

Given the rising rake's impending departure, the CommBank Stadium side has now been forced back into the market to locate and lure his replacement.

Although a player of Mahoney's calibre will obviously require a substantial portion of Parramatta's salary cap, the names of Api Koroisau, Reece Robson and Jacob Liddle have all reportedly been shopped to the club in recent days.

According to a report from The Daily Telegraph, the Panther, Cowboy and Tiger all remain realistic options to kick start play the ball moves for Arthur in 2023 even though Parramatta has given no inclination as to whom their preference is.

As Koroisau would come across from Penrith with a pair of premiership rings and Origin experience, the Fijian international will surely be seen as the front runner at this stage.

The 29-year-old's lack of a contract at the foot of the Blue Mountains will also allow for negotiations to run smoothly.

Still, it has been said that Koroisau is seeking in the vicinity of $600,000 from clubs to secure his services.

Should the former Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles' asking price prove to be too dear, the options of Robson and Liddle could come into play.

Robson appears likely to be edged out of Townsville should the Cowboys prove successful in signing Brandon Smith, however, the former Dragon does hold a deal with the Queensland franchise that will only expire at the end of 2023.

Liddle remains in the same boat as Robson contractually and will be seen as obtainable given the Tigers' willingness to shop the 25-year-old during their recent bartering sessions with the Raiders involving Josh Hodgson.

While each of this particular trifecta remain as viable options, journalists Dave Riccio and Michael Carayannis have also claimed that the Eels may seek to promote within from their stocks that include Jock Brazel, Larry Muagututia, Will Penisini, Sean Russell and Blaize Talagi.

Should the prospective price to re-sign Junior Paulo exceed that of their initial budget, Parramatta's hand may be forced into employing for this cheaper option.