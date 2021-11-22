Former Manly Sea Eagles' utility Cade Cust has officially joined the Wigan Warriors on a two-year deal from the beginning of the 2022 season.

Released by the Sea Eagles to take up the overseas opportunity, Cust has managed 27 first-grade games in his three-year stint with the Sea Eagles since debuting in the top grade in 2019.

A one-time representative of the Indigenous All Stars, Cust, who was born in Scone, has been part of the Manly junior system since he played SG Ball as an under-16 player for the club.

While he fell behind Lachlan Croker when it came to getting a spot in the starting 17 over the past two seasons, Cust has filled in admirably when called upon at the Sea Eagles, and in an interview with the club website, revealed he has a clause in his contract which means Manly will have first shot at signing him should he return to Australia in the future.

That won't happen before the end of 2023, owing to the deal he signed with Super League powerhouse Wigan.

"There is a two-year deal with Wigan, and a third year as a club option. If I am to return back to the NRL, Manly have the first opportunity to negotiate a deal," Cust said.

"I love Manly. That's where I have grown up and if I do come back to the NRL, that's an opportunity that we can sort out in the future."

His move to Wigan will see the 23-year-old join fellow Australians Bevan French, Jai Field, Thomas Leiluai, Kaide Ellise and Patrick Mago, with Cust likely to fight Field for a spot in the halves alongside Harry Smith.

"It's an opportunity that I'm really excited for. It all happened quite quickly. They reached out and the way they want me to play, to play in the halves and have my running game is something that I think is good for my footy career," Cust said.

"I think I'll develop not only as a footy player, but as a person as well."

Cust added that he was grateful for his time at the Sea Eagles.

"I'm very grateful. I remember as a 16-year-old, I had my mum, dad and pop drive me back and forth from Scone two days a week," Cust said.

"I'm very grateful I had a chance to play for the club."